Column | Are you going to Lapland today with an electric car? Read this first

HS car producer Esa Juntunen gives eight last-minute tips for those who are going north with a fully electric car.

Thousands people go on a weekend skiing holiday for the first time in a fully electric car.

Last year, the number of fully electric cars in traffic grew just under 39,000 with the carso for many, making a long journey in winter is a new thing.

Here are a few last-minute tricks that you don't necessarily have to think about in a normal everyday commute.

Even if you don't own an electric car, they are becoming more common at such a speed that it is good to keep an eye on these lessons for the future.

Check if your car is fogging

Fogging it can be surprising when, perhaps instead of a daily drive alone, children, cats and dogs are on board on a holiday trip.

The automation of the heating device may not be able or able to change the air when half the family is lounging around inside. Autoliito's training manager Teppo Vesalainen advised earlier In the case of HSthat the ventilation may have to be manually forced to stronger outputs.

This is not necessarily a fault, but a deliberate act: heating the car takes a lot of energy, so the car curbs the loss of the already produced heat.

Get two things from the store

January during severe frosts, many cars did not start because their “small battery” froze. The electric car has a 12-volt starter battery familiar from traditional cars.

If you have doubts about the condition of your small battery, get a maintenance charger from an automotive store. It is connected to the poles of the battery to give the pace if the cart stands for a long time at the cabin in Lapland. The price range is from a few tens to a few hundreds.

At the same time, get a charging hood in your twenties or make your own. It is a protection that is put on top of the charging hatch to prevent snow and moisture from entering the charging ports.

This is useful if the cabin has the possibility to charge the car overnight, but the weather forecast promises rain. For example, snowfall is expected next week in Levi, but severe frosts will stay away.

Read how to adjust regeneration in the manual

Electric cars recover braking energy, and from that you get extra kilometers for the battery. Handy!

Cars have a feature called regeneration or recuperation, whereby lifting your foot from the pedal starts strong “engine braking”.

On slippery roads, the car can go out of control. The place of risk is a heavy rear-wheel drive SUV with friction on ice. Pohjola Insurance warned about this on Thursday.

The feature should be closed in bad weather. Please note that in some cars this cannot be adjusted.

Update apps

For are loaded with quick chargers, and they are mostly used with mobile phone applications.

Think roughly where you're going to load. You can explore places, for example From the Latauskartta.fi service. I recommend sites with two competing charging areas in case the other's charging pods are full.

Before leaving, install or update the apps of all your favorite charger companies. Make sure they are working and check that your payment card has been added to them. This is harder to do on the couch at home than in the dark, sleet.

Relief is expected in April, when new chargers are available must install a payment terminal that works with a bank card.

Avoid crowded places

of S and K chains, Tesla and Recharge chargers can become congested. The cheapest chargers have the longest queues.

“The key thing is to anticipate on weekends and during the holiday season that the most popular stations will be heavily used,” comments the Energy Industry expert Tuukka Heikkilä for HS in January.

Consider the options. For example, chargers from the Ionity chain usually have space. The downside is that Ionity bills based on time and not current. A long stop will be expensive.

If there is an emergency in the queue, take the car to a “slow charger” that works with alternating current. They are always empty somewhere behind a gas station. Some of the cars support a faster than usual 22 kilowatt charging with such chargers, with which you can roughly estimate a hundred kilometers of driving distance per hour.

If you have a battery preheater, remember these

Why the car charges slowly in the winter, let's use a fast charger. There are usually two reasons: the battery is too full or too cold. Often both at the same time.

The first one can be solved by first driving the battery to a fairly empty state before stopping. Preheating the battery helps with the latter, if the feature is available in your car.

Preheating works with the navigator or by pressing a button. In the navigation-based system, you punch in the address of the charger and the battery figures out that it should be hot by then. In the button option, the heating can be turned on at any time.

Heating increases the car's consumption, so it takes a crystal ball to find the perfect moment to start it. As a rough estimate, you should start it an hour or 45 minutes before charging.

Remember this trick: if the navigator doesn't find the desired charger, you can target another charger. The downside is that the navigator shows the route to the “wrong place”, but the car is not jealous that you end up driving next door.

If you don't have battery preheating, get this

Take it for the first stop, a longer meal break and tickle through the slow charging. At subsequent stops, the power comes more rapidly. The reason is that the batteries stay warm for a while from the previous quick charge.

If the pre-chargers are blowing your mind, you can be satisfied that your battery will probably last better in the long run. Endless heating can strain the battery.

Don't rely on the range

Car pool they predict how many kilometers they can drive, but the range meter is like a market vendor in Savoia. So if the car claims 400 kilometers in the backyard, it is definitely not true. The percentages of the booking level tell more.

If you know the size of your battery, monitor the average consumption on the screen. Then let's count.

Let's assume that the battery is a typical middle class, i.e. 60 kilowatt hours.

If your consumption is 20 kilowatt hours per hundred kilometers, it will be driven 300 kilometers. If, on the other hand, consumption drops to 30 per hundred, there is only 200 kilometers available.

You should drive to the charger at the latest when ten percent is left. With the last percentages the car starts to limit power.

