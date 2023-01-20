Column | Are you a sensible driver or an emotional driver?

The current long car delivery times are poison for car fever.

Tesla’s Last week’s announcement of price cuts caused a global car fever epidemic. Many people who have considered a new electric car are now wondering if it would be worth placing an order to drive?

Those who purchase a new car must prepare for an excruciatingly long delivery time. A friend’s electric car will apparently arrive in a few weeks – after 13 months of waiting.

The car ordered by HS last winter was originally promised for April. In the spring, the car was reported to be in use in the summer, which changed to autumn. In January, the car dealership said that the order is still delayed, and at the same time, the car model will change to this year’s version. The new model is naturally more expensive.

A long wait is poison for car fever. There is no medication for the symptoms, and the choice has to be questioned many times when new and possibly better models come on the market. Should I have chosen fully electric instead of a hybrid?

Once a motorist has contracted a car fever infection, he will never get rid of it, but will constantly have a fever. When enough exposure accumulates from test drive stories, commercials and car shows, the fever always breaks out again. The cycle applies to both new and used cars.

Motorists can be divided into two categories: emotional motorists and rational motorists. The transition from one class to another is a mentally painful and even impossible task.

Brand, appearance, style and power are important for an emotional car driver. He often uses the term driver’s car. He doesn’t want to get stuck in traffic. Neighbors or relatives have reason to have a different car, preferably one with a lower rating.

“ The color of a sensible driver is grey.

The emotional car driver suppresses his own doubts about the reasonableness of the purchase with emotional reasons. Just being aware of Premium poking around in the stable makes him happy.

A rational motorist is an emotional motorist whose emotional side has atrophied. He hides the lazy acceleration and the dullness of the design in the cloak of practicality and economy. The color of a sensible motorist is gray because it doesn’t show dirt. An ultra-sensible motorist can leave the car completely unchanged and drive one individual to the end at a time.

Sometimes the emotions of a rational driver come to the surface and cause flashes of envy towards the vehicles of emotional drivers and the need to stand out from the crowd. In that weak moment, a sensible motorist might get a car with tinted rear windows.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.