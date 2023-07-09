Column | Are the easy sites for nature conservation selected and the difficult ones left untreated?

Nature is improved to the extent that stakeholders do not get nervous.

Finland must report at the end of this year the measures with which it improves the protection of important natural habitats.

Improvements must be made in 30 percent of the habitat types that are listed in the EU Habitats Directive and whose protection is now in a bad state. The requirement comes from the EU’s biodiversity strategy.

30 percent practically means improving the status of 19 habitat types. How these 19 habitat types are chosen? There is an EU Commission for that prioritization instruction: according to it, for the 30 percent improvement path, it would be worthwhile to primarily choose nature that is in danger of disappearing and nature whose protection also helps the species more broadly and which is especially the responsibility of the member country in question. The last criterion refers to habitat types or species, a large part of which occurs in Finland.

Finland’s responsible nature includes forest-type groves, ridge forests and primeval forests along the uplifted coast, as well as wetlands, aapa swamps, oasis swamps and partly palsa swamps. Finland’s responsible nature also includes fell fabrics, fell foothills, limestone cliffs, the natural river routes of Fennoscandia, the sandy beaches of the Baltic Sea and many other water and shore environments.

At the Ministry of the Environment a list of 27 habitat types has already been made, from which 19 habitat types to be improved are to be selected. There is no improvement in the state of any of the wetland types under Finland’s responsibility. The habitat types of the beaches and waterways are only being improved in the sand beaches of the Baltic Sea (white roses are being removed) and coastal lagoons (being restored in the Helmi and Biodiversea programs).

Groves and ridge forests have been chosen to be improved from the forest nature – unless they are eliminated when the list of 27 habitat types is reduced to 19.

The background Powerpoint presentation of the Ministry of the Environment lists the criteria that the ministry has used in the selection of habitat types. National responsibility is also included (last on the list). In addition, the “communication perspective” and “realism”, such as the small size of the objects and the cost-effectiveness of the actions, have been taken into account.

These criteria do not come from the Commission’s prioritization instructions What then? Answer: from stakeholders. They have been consulted, and the stakeholders have emphasized that the sites should be small enough and able to be improved effectively. And when we say “stakeholder”, we mean the forest industry.

For example, frost moss springs whose “development direction is already positive” have been selected for the list to be improved. And different dune environments, most of which are already protected. The Ministry of the Environment itself records them as “low-hanging fruit”, i.e. easy to care for.

Is it is understandable that, for example, the condition of the palsasos cannot be improved. For them, the game is starting to be lost. As the climate warms, the palsa swamps with permafrost melt. It would be possible to improve other wetlands, but the problem is the scale. If soita wants to be revived, it means large areas and a lot of money.

The proportion of endangered species is the highest in fell nature. For example, almost one in three of the species of fell cloths is endangered. Fewer than one in ten forest species are endangered.

The plan drawn up in the Ministry of the Environment does not progress as such as Finland’s commitment. It was prepared during the government of Sanna Marin (sd), and the government of Petteri Orpo (kok) certainly wants to leave its own handprint on it.

of the EU the biodiversity strategy also includes a more difficult goal than habitat types to be improved: of everyone Further weakening of habitat types listed in the Habitats Directive should be prevented.

The Ministry of the Environment has already stated that, at least, the situation of fens, palsaas, floodplain forests, fell fabrics and fell foothills will continue to deteriorate. Lettuces are threatened by overgrowth due to drying. Drying out, on the other hand, is caused by, for example, drainage or other surrounding land use. Reindeer grazing and climate change threaten the fen and fen. A threat to flood forests is mentioned that the measures would be too extensive and the information too incomplete.

The deterioration of four of the five nature types could be influenced but not stopped by the target year 2030. Why not even try?

For example, it would be possible to intervene in reindeer grazing that consumes the nature of the fells, but the means are often slow, difficult and may require changes in the law. Therefore, these habitat types are not included in the Ministry of the Environment’s plan.

This may seem like a grudge. Shouldn’t slow actions be initiated as soon as possible?

In the case of many nature types, the situation begins to be that when nature is allowed to get in bad enough condition, it begins to be so lost that nothing can or should be done anymore.

The author is an environmental producer at HS.