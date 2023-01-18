Harrison Ford is 40 years younger this summer, in a new movie. In a tingling article, film journalist Dana Linssen concluded that the digital actor is not a thing of the future. It exists as a computer program and is at work. Death is no longer the end, even the star who dies can continue to act: come on in, Gina Lollobrigida. Explain to the authors of frugal obituaries what sexist casting was (and still is) and show what you could do. Eh, can. What possibilities! In a brand new film, can I return Gérard Depardieu as he was in Les Valseuses? And while we’re at it, may I also have something new with Diane Keaton on her Anne Hall‘s?

Or is this scary? Not because abuse is lurking (that is always lurking in everything, you can’t take that into account), but what is film worth if everything can be art and fly together? Besides, is Harrison Ford Harrison Ford still in his computer version decades younger? No idea, but I do know that innovations always awaken fears and objections. In the end, they just contribute. I see little harm in digital splitting, after all we still have the original version. And they may even benefit from it. Think Sophia Loren. Wonderful actress, that does not stop (see La vita davanti a se on Netflix). Impressive woman, too. But if she makes an appearance somewhere, she has to hear that she is “still beautiful”. Not true. She’s not 35, she’s from 1934 and she looks that way. Is that bad? Of course not. It is a pity that this sentimental mummification falls to her.

Helen Mirren at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Photo EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo



I hope and trust that Dana Linssen sees it right, because then movie stars will finally be allowed to age with their own appearance. And no, I’m not going to explain here that ‘old’ isn’t ‘ugly’ and that acting talent doesn’t melt away with age – see Helen Mirren and Clint Eastwood and Charlotte Rampling etc. They only get more exciting as the years blow across their faces.

Meanwhile, their electronic shadows then go their separate ways. They become material, like colors on the palette of the painter, musical notes for the composer. Are they getting bored? Why? Does Bach get bored? Chekhov? Shakespeare? Everything depends on how they are treated.

I see the ballet The Rite of Spring by choreographer Pina Bausch on Stravinsky’s Le Sacre du Printemps. I like that ballet very much, I know it well, I saw it often. This time dance the Senegalese company École des Sables the. And how. It’s the same and it’s completely different and I’m still elated hours after.

Don’t disappoint me, filmmakers, I demand the same from you. Make the most of Harrison Ford and all those other great stars.