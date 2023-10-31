Column | Arctic cooperation between China and Russia worries NATO

Traditionally, NATO countries have not had a common vision of the Arctic region. Now the cooperation between China and Russia in Arctic waters is questionable.

“We we know there are military scientists on these ships.”

That’s what Rob Bauer, the chairman of NATO’s military committee, said a week ago In an interview with Bloomberg in Iceland.

Bauer referred to Chinese shipping in Arctic waters.

The comment reflected NATO’s concern that commercial and scientific interests in the region could take precedence over China’s military presence.

While speaking to the conference audience in Iceland, Bauer brought up the intensified cooperation between China and Russia in the Arctic region. It worries NATO because while Russia’s interests in the Arctic are increasingly well known, China’s intentions are not transparent.

Bauer mentioned, among other things, the countries’ joint energy and transport projects, such as the increasing number of Russian oil shipments to China in Arctic waters.

NATO leader did not mention names when talking about Chinese ships.

In his speech, he referenced a cargo ship that recently made a three-month trip from the Baltic Sea to China and back. This was the first step towards regular Chinese container traffic via the Northeast Corridor. Bauer warned against expecting these routes to be in commercial use in the future.

The traffic in question was opened by Newnew Polar Bear. The ship was in the Gulf of Finland when the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was damaged. The Central Criminal Police is investigating the actions of the ship.

The ship it is not necessarily possible to find out anything intentional about what you do.

“ China’s intentions are not transparent.

At the same time, questions have been raised about what kind of intentions the Chinese might have in the northern waters. And about that, what kind of connections the case could be to Russian actors.

When the sea ice is melting, the arctic sea routes are economically very interesting.

The area is strategically significant, for example, because of the Russian nuclear arsenal located in Kola.

When Sweden joins NATO, all of the countries in the Arctic region except Russia are NATO countries. With the annexation of Crimea and Russia’s war of aggression, tensions have already intensified in the region. NATO countries have increased their presence.

Now it seems that eyes are turning more and more clearly also to the north.

“We have to be prepared for the fact that conflict can arise at any time, in any area, including the Arctic,” Bauer said in Iceland.

The author is HS’s NATO correspondent.