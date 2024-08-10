Column | Appreciation in working life starts from the beginning

Column|Young women especially face harassment at work. There is still a lot to do for equality, diversity and inclusion in working life.

School year the beginning of the past week returned Finnish families to their usual everyday rhythm. For many, the workplace is the safe framework around which the rest of life with its interpersonal challenges and financial woes settles.

Not everyone is like that. The less comfortable a person is at work, the more stress and outright anxiety the mere thought of returning to the everyday squirrel wheel causes.

In the background, there are often serious problems related to the workplace atmosphere.

Over told last sunday civil engineer Jonna Järvistenwho ended up leaving his job after facing harassment and discrimination in his position as a foreman. It was about constant comments related to gender and appearance, but also about physical abuse, such as convulsing the rear.

Järvinen also felt that he was belittled and ignored in his work duties because of his gender. When he dared to tell his colleagues and superiors about the events, no one intervened in the unwanted behavior.

Järvinen is not alone with his experiences. 44 percent of the women who responded to Rakennusliitto’s survey said that they had experienced sexual harassment in their career. Six out of ten estimate that their integrity has been threatened.

Many Finns experience harassment in the workplace. Harassment is verbal, physical or other unwanted behavior that violates an employee’s mental or physical integrity. It’s not always about sexual harassment, but other kinds of bullying as well. Young women are the most victims of harassment. It is most common in female-dominated workplaces.

Prevention of harassment is the employer’s responsibility. The background often reveals, for example, poor organization, lack of clarity about areas of responsibility, and insufficient front-line work.

Of course, everyone contributes to the atmosphere of the work community. This applies not only to employees but also to customers and partners.

Worn out the topics of the summer have been the work that supports diversity, social justice and inclusion in work communities and other organizations, for which the abbreviation DEI is used. The discussion has been sparked especially by the training organized by Yleisradio for its personnel.

The discussion about the diversity of workplaces, for example in terms of ethnic background and sexual orientation, has become politicized. It is clearly not easy to find a common view on corrective measures and their necessity.

Yle-jupakka is also connected to identity politics. In its midst, all tolerance work and taking into account the interests of minorities appears to many as a forced feeding of ideology that threatens their own world view.

Numerous Finnish companies have taken the challenge of diversity seriously. In their eyes, it’s not about any fashion phenomenon, let alone a sudden political awakening, but largely about ensuring competitiveness.

The competition for the best talent is intensifying, and companies cannot afford to remain museums of stale attitudes. The employee’s chance to be accepted is an important attractive factor in recruitment and retaining skilled professionals. The stuffy atmosphere of the work community is a stumbling block for the company at this time.

Experiences from the construction industry should not be generalized. However, the example is an important reminder that work needs to be done even in basic matters. The appreciation of an employee and a colleague cannot depend on gender or other characteristics that are of secondary importance in terms of success at work.

Diversity has a good personnel policy that aims at the company’s success. Each employer can change the world with his own example, without the need to become a party to any kind of identity disputes.

When it comes to an operator like Yle, for example, the difference between the goals of the operation and clarifying the rules of the game for the working community should be kept clear. It’s about valuing fellow human beings and venting entrenched attitudes – not an ideological takeover.

