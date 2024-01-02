After a short intro about the bad news, newsreader Rob Trip went into it Eight o'clock news from the NOS on New Year's Day quickly switches to the good news. The predictable images of celebrants embracing each other promptly followed.

Only then was the bad side of New Year's Eve allowed to be explored in depth: the fires, the injuries, the attacks on emergency workers. Unfortunately also predictable, but more relevant for a news organization, you would say.

The approach in the NOS News is typical of the half-hearted attitude in the Netherlands towards the annual fireworks misery. Although the majority (59 percent) of the population is in favor of a fireworks ban, politicians do not dare to do so for fear of losing votes among the minority. The four likely future government parties – PVV, BBB, NSC and VVD – have previously spoken out against such a ban.

The reaction of PVV leader Geert Wilders to the recent New Year's riots was therefore spicy. “It is completely unacceptable that dozens of police officers have been injured and other emergency workers have also been attacked with aggression and violence. The harder action is taken against the thugs responsible for this, the better.” Wilders is, as is known, a great expert on 'scum', but the question now is how long he wants to be responsible as a politician for promoting this violence. He says he will stand up for the threatened police officer, but at the same time he shouts to his supporters: “Blast!”

It was bad again, but it could be worse, was the tone of the New Year's Eve reporting. Proponents of fireworks like to point out that this is a national tradition that should not be taken away from the population. But how untouchable is a tradition that only started in the Netherlands in the 1960s?

What I find most horrifying every year are the reports from the Eye Hospital in Rotterdam. Maybe it's because I've had quite a few eye surgeries myself and know how extremely vulnerable this part of the body is.

“A traditional night of horror,” Rotterdam ophthalmologist Tjeerd de Faber called this New Year's Eve. 24 victims, often with serious eye injuries, had to be treated. “One of my young colleagues called it war medicine,” he countered de Volkskrant. “Of course we have all seen those horrible images from Ukraine and Gaza. The eye injuries can be compared to this. Only there is a war there, while we are having a party in a democracy in peacetime.”

Mayor Sharon Dijksma of Utrecht also spoke of “life-threatening situations” for firefighters, police officers and bystanders. “You can now call it a trend.”

The only one who remained calm about it was, strangely enough, Anna, our cat. For her sake, we always stay home during New Year's Eve, but this year she sat unmoved in her spot while she looked pityingly at her owners, who occasionally shivered from the bomb-like impacts (“whoosh, bang”) in their immediate vicinity. It was her fourth New Year's Eve in Amsterdam and she had apparently intuitively understood that resignation is sometimes the best attitude in the Netherlands.