Read it, it doesn’t say what it says. From 1965, demonstrations were also held in the Netherlands against the American war in Vietnam. Johnson, then US president, was not so much a head of state as a murderer. That became the yell during the anti-Vietnam demonstrations. But in 1967 the Supreme Court decided that the cry ‘Johnson murderer’ was punishable, because ‘insulting a friendly head of state’. The demonstrators quickly made a joke of that: ‘Johnson miller’. At a glance the intention was clear, and the criminal disappeared. This example is recorded in my historical memory as the classic of the concept of ‘ludic’, then still the exclusive right of the progressive left.

Last week, a crypto text was projected onto the Anne Frank House. ‘Anne Frank inventor of the ballpoint pen’. Seems innocent, but is really a provocation. This is not an arbitrary bridge, but the dream target. The playfulness has gone rabid here. The copywriter(s?) wants to nullify the authenticity of Frank’s diaries, because in the eighties notes were found in the diary, written with ballpoint pen, that had been left behind by a researcher.

The ballpoint pen dates from after the Second World War: ergo, diary is a forgery, Anne Frank a fake victim, and in one go: the Holocaust is not as bad as they say. The large, industrial man-killing machine is run through the fabric softener.

All those malicious insinuations are contained in that ballpoint pen. But literally it says there, haha, slightly different. Again: the playful dog turned foul.

Holocaust denial is punishable in a few European countries (Belgium, Germany), and in the Netherlands it was also banned by the Supreme Court in 1997 in the so-called Verbeke judgment. Anti-Semitic texts are in any case punishable under the heading of discrimination and group insult. What is wisdom, in this case? Use all the resources that are already there, or should a separate law against Holocaust denial be introduced? That law will also be circumvented with cryptic texts.

The historical facts of the murder of the Jews are irrefutable. That war against Vietnam was really fought, however you want to judge it. “Did the Holocaust Really Happen?” is of a different order from the metaphysical question, “Does God exist?” In the latter case no conclusive proof is possible.

But the secular Netherlands is also up with a few ‘sanctities’ that deserve protection. The commemoration of the Shoah, and 4 and 5 May, are not ordinary references, but almost sacred facts. You don’t have to ‘believe’ in the Shoah, such as in the miraculous effects of St. John’s Wort, to experience denial of it as a form of sacrilege.

God may be dead to a majority in this country; the holy endures immovably.

