Column | Ankea Töölönlahti needs a brave outdoor gym – even tourists would be able to marvel at it

In recent years, Helsinki has built high-quality outdoor gyms in the suburbs with a wide selection of different equipment. Such a thing would also fit in the dreary park of Töölönlahti, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department.

To email kilahti a catchy message. In it, the reader wished for fitness equipment near Kallio Church in Helsinki.

Not a foolish idea.

Helsinki the city has systematically developed its outdoor gyms in recent years, but the selection in the inner city area is limited.

And many of these also offer traditional hc equipment in the style of a chin-up bar and a dip rack. Using them requires relatively good muscle condition and body control, aren’t they suitable for fitness beginners?

So the city still has plenty to develop.

For example, the Kallio district has 20,000 inhabitants, but only one modest fitness center in the northeast corner of Töölönlahti in Linnunlaulu. It has a decent abs bench in itself, but nothing more.

The residents of the inner city can mainly dream of versatile outdoor gyms in the suburbs, with a wide selection of high-quality equipment for fitness enthusiasts of various levels.

Bird’s song fitness center. In addition, there are a few other fitness equipment around Töölönlahti. They are a legacy of the 2012 design capital project.

You can find all the delicacies at Uimastadion, as well as in Hietalahti. There are also equipment maintained by the city, for example, along the Uimastadion’s fitness track and in Kaivopuisto.

But it could be much better.

Finland is the promised land of outdoor gyms. For ages, there have been chin-up bars, monkey ladders, and abs benches on the outskirts of running tracks and sports fields.

Today, there are opportunities for much more. And attractive fitness points have more importance than you might quickly think.

The pendant rings and balance steps of Töölönlahti park are part of the 2012 design capital project.

The use of the city’s outdoor gyms is free and they are always open, except for the Uimastadion. Everyone has the opportunity to train when they want, at least if versatile equipment is available.

Quality equipment in a central location is of course more popular than crowded fitness centers.

Forget nor can the significance of the urban cityscape. Placing modern outdoor gyms roughly in parade locations would free Helsinki’s image and encourage people to move.

On top of everything, it’s about equality from the point of view of taxpayers – now there are different opportunities for fitness in different parts of the city.

One or two a place in Helsinki is literally crying out for a new outdoor gym.

Töölönlahti park next to Finlandia Hall is in many ways a gloomy revelation. A stunted and desolate grassland.

The park would liven up if the city built a fun outdoor gym in Töölönlahti, with a wide selection of the best equipment.

A fitness center would be popular, it would improve the appearance of the park and the cityscape. It would also be appropriate for tourists to wonder.

Another great location for a world-class outdoor gym would be the Olympic Stadium area.

In the visions from ten years ago, Stadika’s surroundings were supposed to change during the renovation from parking spaces to the living room of the people of Helsinki.

Even today, the detective finds another one in the area. But it would be brave if there was a field full of top Finnish sports design and engineering skill next to the sports stadium that was said to be the most beautiful in the world.

How about a great fitness place on Tähtitorninmäki? Or next door to Kallio Church?

It would be nice if at least one of these came true.

Read more: Nimbyily is already tormenting exercise – trees are taken care of more than young people