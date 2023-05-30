The British Conservative Party has a problem: 25-40 year olds haven’t become more right-wing as they get older. If the trend continues, the conservatives will lose their voter base.

Traditionally it has gone like this in Britain:

When you’re young, you can be very radical and leftist. In the elections, the favorite can be found in the Labor Party and preferably on its left side – if you even manage to vote.

But as you get older and your own responsibilities grow, the edges are also sharpened. When you’re old, you’re openly right-wing and you vote for conservatives.

Now the development seems to have been interrupted. Left-wing radicals don’t necessarily produce conservatives anymore.

Onward think tank by British millennials aged 25-40 are the first age group that has not become more right-wing and conservative as they age.

Among other things, the investigation of the think tank has been rooted out The Sunday Times magazine. According to the analysis, the millennials, i.e. generation y, have built a “time bomb” for the conservative party: the party is in danger of losing a large and important voter base.

Millennials the turn against the conservatives can be explained by disappointment. Young adults didn’t get what they needed: a secure job and an ever-improving standard of living.

Conservatism as an idea relies on preserving the old. To be conservative, a person must find at least something useful or pleasant in the current state.

If you don’t like the current situation, you shouldn’t be conservative either.

Before as the left gloats about the impending collapse of the British Conservatives, it’s worth remembering a couple of things.

First, since the 1990s, there has been talk of the so-called shy conservatives in Britain (shy tories). The pair of words refers to voters who do not dare to say out loud that they support the Conservative Party, even though they vote for it under the protection of the polling booth screens.

It is also worth noting who is reading wormholes to the conservatives. The Onward think tank is not an independent instance, but an idea spinner close to the Conservative Party, whose core purpose is to push the party towards new victories.

“ Young adults didn’t even get what they needed.

In Britain, parliamentary elections will be held in January 2025 at the latest. The defeat of the Conservatives is considered almost certain, so at least nothing is lost with a disgust-realist revival.

The shift of young British adults to the left is also very relative. Left-leaning Britons would easily find their home in Finland in the left wing of the coalition, and the most radical in Rkp.

The writer is HS’s London correspondent.