Column | Anders Tegnell, who ended up being the face of Sweden’s corona strategy, has no regrets

The head of Sweden’s corona strategy wrote a book in which he tells about the course of the pandemic from his own perspective.

Now when the coronavirus has returned to the headlines in both Finland and Sweden, Anders Tegnell has also returned to the headlines.

Tegnell, who ended up being the face of Sweden’s corona strategy, stopped working as a state epidemiologist in March 2022 and slowly disappeared from the public eye. Now he’s back.

Tegnell, who works as a senior expert at the Public Health Authority, has written a book about the corona era and therefore gave interviews from his red club in Linköping.

In the stories of the Swedish media, familiar stories are reviewed. How Sweden’s strategy differed from the strategies of other countries, how the unknown Tegnell became an international celebrity, and how in the early stages of the pandemic, the death rate in Sweden rose faster than elsewhere.

Among other things Göteborgs-Posten and Dagens Nyheter they ask Tegnell if he regrets anything. Tegnell’s answer: no regrets.

Dagens Nyheter has also interviewed Tegnell’s close colleague, Mika Salmi, who has just been elected director general of the Institute of Health and Welfare.

According to Salminen, he and many other responsible officials from different countries considered the line chosen by Tegnell to be careless at first. Salminen and the others were in favor of a stricter line, and Tegnell was the only one who tried to follow the pre-agreed pandemic plans.

Tegnell said he had practiced a “classic model of pandemic management”, which did not involve closing borders or societies. When other countries closed their doors, Tegnell felt as if “the world had gone mad”.

“ The coronavirus can stay around forever.

In the end, all the Nordic countries survived the pandemic well compared to the rest of Europe, says Salminen.

Tegnell says he still wonders if they did everything possible. Were his and his colleagues’ decisions correct? And he always comes to the conclusion that there is nothing to regret.

“But many things could have gone better. There is no doubt about that,” he says to Göteborgs-Posten.

For example, Sweden failed to protect the elderly, but it was due to the shortcomings of care for the elderly, which the pandemic only revealed.

When I met Tegnell in August 2020, I asked from him, how long the coronavirus will be with us. Back then, the pandemic seemed to have lasted forever, even though it had only been over for less than a year. I was wondering when we will get over this problem.

Not necessarily ever, Tegnell replied. The coronavirus may remain circulating on earth forever. But over time it will ease, Tegnell said, adding: “But it will take a long time.”

How long? “Hundreds of years.”

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.