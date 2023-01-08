Column | Ancient phenomena have suddenly received new names, and that says a lot about the anxiety of our time

We try in vain to control the complex reality by inventing new names for old things. At the same time, the wallet of self-help gurus swells.

you know what is occasional foodie? It is a new phenomenon. It means that I occasionally go to expensive and experiential dinners. Sometimes I even play hifi at home. Sometimes I heat vegetable balls in a pan. So I’m interested in food.

I’m also sometimes drunk. It means a phenomenon where a person sometimes drinks himself to death, but not always.

I also work out quiet fitting. It means two different phenomena. I play sports, but I don’t talk about it publicly on social media. I also adjust my clothes quietly.

If we’re being completely honest, none of these phenomena really exist. But it could very well be.

We live the age of phenomena. Even ancient phenomena get new English names as if it were something that had just been born.

Marie Kondo after the hit book, throwing things away started to be referred to as junk food. Another typical example from recent years is Sober curious phenomenon, that is interested in abstinence. In that, a person tries to survive for a while.

It once had a name in Finnish: dripless January. Sober curious is new dripless, but in an English package.

A difficult relationship with alcohol is a universal and old phenomenon. In the era of mindfulness speech, it is easy to exploit it for commercial purposes. Money is now being made with phenomena.

Sober curious behind the term is a British self-help book that has become an international success, journalist-author by Ruby Warrington published in 2018 Sober Curious. The subtitle of the work promised its readers a restful night’s sleep, better concentration, deep connection and limitless presence, whatever that means.

Warrington clearly knows what he’s doing. He has published another Sober curious book as well as a guide to the “life of high vibes”. According to the author’s website, her book, which will be published this year, deals with a new phenomenon and a taboo topic: women who live without children.

What do all of Warrington’s books have in common? The potential buyer group is large at Takuu.

Now the Sober curious phenomenon has also gained another new buzzword alongside it: hangxiety. It is a combination of words hangover and anxiety. Behind this phenomenon too is a self-help book, by Angela Doyle Stuart and by Karen Whelan Sunday Morning Cure: No More Hangxiety (2021).

Hangxiety is therefore about being anxious in a hangover. Perhaps this may be new information for someone.

About me it’s a great thing if a person cuts down on their drinking and feels better because of it. But by setting ourselves up as administrators of the self-help authors’ terminology, we only increase their wallets and diminish ourselves.

We produce information and reality at an ever-increasing pace. We need names for things to exist.

Words are power. By naming different phenomena, we try to reduce the complex reality to a manageable size piece by piece, because the reality can feel oppressive at the moment.

More and more people are considering offspring when acquiring a question about the possible future. In light of climate change, the earth does not need more inhabitants. At the same time, my current life is constantly changing. Pressures are increasing in working life. For some, restructuring and creative destruction take away the job. At the same time, possibly even identity.

Recently, the media has talked about, for example quiet firing and quiet quitting – phenomena. The first is that you are not progressing at your workplace, in other words your boss is blocking your career path and slowly firing you all the time. Quiet quitting on the other hand, it means that you perform your work at a basic level and within the framework of working hours without dreams of promotion in the current company.

If I went to tell my grandmother, who cleaned the facilities of the prison mental hospital without a single word for decades, that she quietly quit her entire working career, she would tell me to lie down.

On offer there are also new diagnoses and character descriptions for those who were not satisfied by the previous ones. If you feel that you do not fit the description of introvert or extrovert, a new diagnosis has been invented: ambivert. It means that sometimes you are an introvert, sometimes you are an extrovert.

I believe it is natural for humans to sometimes be more social and sometimes to want to be on their own. It doesn’t need any further definition.

Docent of pediatric medicine Silja Kosola said in an interview with HS in December, that constant talk about various phenomena and disorders can also raise unfounded worries among young people. In recent years, a lot has been written about how young people are increasingly seeking an ADHD diagnosis for themselves. Kosola is worried that if a medical diagnosis is sought for more and more traits and symptoms, it will be difficult for those who need the most support to get help.

Show me a person without distractions. We are all more or less flawed balls of watery dough. It is normal.

Striving for control is natural in a time shaken by war, global pandemics and social conflicts caused by the internet. I believe that striving for control and inventing new commercial phenomena will only make people more anxious.

In the era of Some, people constantly think that there is something wrong with them when their own lives do not resemble what others have. It’s easy to sell them a phenomenon that offers an answer.

Many topics are too complex to be condensed into one neat package. The most symptomatic current phenomenon is that we are being sold phenomena.