Column | An unfortunate turn occurred in the Russian war of aggression

According to the expert, the first year of the Russian invasion was marked by the “normalization” and “routinization” of war in Russia, when war became everyday life. Now “romanticization” and “glorification” are underway.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine seems to have moved almost unnoticed into a new phase.

The change was put into words by Professor Sergei Medvedev, who left Russia. In his opinion, a clear “anthropological turn” can be seen in Russia in the attitude towards the great attack.

According to Medvedev, the first year of the attack was marked by “normalization” and “routinization”, after the initial shock the war slowly became everyday. Instead, he describes the second year with the words “romanticization” and “glorification”.

Medvedev begins his reasoning by saying that two-thirds of the Russian troops are volunteers, in Medvedev’s words practically hired killers.

Several students from the University of Economics in Moscow, considered an elite liberal university at the time, where Medvedev was a professor for a long time, have also gone to the front as volunteers. His own political research department has reportedly become particularly good drone droppers.

For a large number of Russian men of one generation, the war has become a way to gain extreme experiences, build an identity and prove their masculinity, Medvedev stated when he left in Helsinki.

A major attack below, Russia was a strictly authoritarian country with certain totalitarian features. The current model is that of Andrei Kolesnikov, a researcher at the Carnegie Center who stayed in Moscow I said “hybrid totalitarian state and semi-mobilized society”. By the way, Kolesnikov says that he noticed the phenomenon described by Medvedev.

The indifference of the subjects is usually enough for an authoritarian regime. In Russia, the administration has long nurtured passivity. Even now, it is enough that many people just look the other way and submit to passive conformism. Of course, this is reinforced by oppression. With it, even many critical people are silent, so as not to end up in prison or on the front, where not everyone really wants to go.

“ War has become a means of acquiring extreme experiences.

But the Russian system also has a totalitarian component. And a totalitarian regime needs the mobilization of its subjects. So it is no longer enough for everyone to be passive. That’s why the Kremlin is also targeting children and young people with the propaganda it accelerates. Although it destroys Ukraine and Ukrainians, the Russian leadership explains that it is fighting a defensive battle for Russia’s existence against the West and presents the war as something that cleanses and benefits Russia.

Cheerleaders, whistleblowers and volunteer fighters are wanted alongside the spectators.

