Column | An epidemic in fur parks is a different class of risk than goose poop in the park

No natural law dictates that a new pandemic cannot arise immediately after the previous one – as tired as we are of the whole idea.

Summer after the bird flu news, some citizens wonder on social media and in the reader comments, why there is talk about bird flu. Here are the answers to two frequently asked questions, as well as an iron thread on why you should be concerned.

Haven’t birds had influenza before? Yes it is, thousands of years. Recently, bird flu has started to cause epidemics in mammals. That’s bad news for humans, because humans are also mammals.

And why the fuss about fur animals? Isn’t it a greater danger to humans if a pet dog gets infected, for example, from goose poop? The puppy licks its family and may sleep in the same bed as the owner.

With bad luck, you can actually get the disease from a pet or even directly from a bird, although the bird virus is difficult to infect humans. However, infections in fur farms are a different class of risk, as 1.3 million foxes, mink and raccoons live in close proximity to each other in the farms. In dense populations, the virus gets a royal chance to become more infectious to mammals. And man is indeed a mammal too.

Infectious diseases all minks have been ordered to be euthanized, because minks are also easily infected with human influenza.

If a mink gets a human flu virus from the breeder and a bird virus at the same time, the viruses can change bits of the mink’s genome in the cell. Then a pandemic virus can be born in one fell swoop. That kind spreads easily in humans, but is so new to us that no one has a learned resistance to it.

“ The authorities moved slowly.

This is how pandemics start. They don’t come from nothing but from animals. No law of nature prevents a new pandemic from occurring right after the previous one, as sick as we are of the whole idea. A new disease can also be more dangerous than corona.

Responsibility therefore, the task of preventing the pandemic has unexpectedly fallen to Finland. China’s animal markets and the coexistence of ducks and pigs on Asian farms have been scrutinized here for years. It has now become clear that our birds have free access to the shelters of fur animals.

Still, the authorities have started slowly. Bird flu has only been tested in a few dozen shelters. Systematic sampling from all mink farms starts in September. In total, more than 400 fur farms operate in Finland. If the virus spreads mildly and unnoticed in minks, it is an even greater risk for the creation of a pandemic than a disease that quickly kills foxes in their cages.

The author is HS’s science editor.