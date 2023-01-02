Column | An engineer who dreamed of eternal glory

What to do when the dark season bores you? In the Soviet Union of the 1980s, an ambitious plan was developed.

Hurrah! The darkest days of the year are finally behind us.

On pitch-black mornings, it’s a cheering thought, but not everyone who’s tired of the bumpy ride is satisfied with just dreaming of spring.

For example, in the Soviet Union of the 1980s, a project to banish darkness was launched, which has been largely forgotten. The idea was like something out of the wildest science fiction.

The goal was to turn night into day.

Spaceships designer Vladimir Syromyatnikov’s credit list was impressive. For example, he had been involved in creating the Vostok ship, which had taken cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the world’s first man into space, in 1961.

At the end of the 1980s, the master designer’s dream was to develop a solar sail that would allow spaceships to save fuel. However, the Soviet decision-makers wanted something else. Especially in the north, the winter days were very short, which limited working outside. How could more be squeezed out of the workers?

“ The goal was to turn night into day.

Syromjatnikov set about developing a solution. A giant mirror system was envisioned in space, which would reflect the sun’s rays onto the Earth’s surface and illuminate entire cities – even in the dark of night.

The project got its name Znamya, flag in Finnish. Expectations were high. Goodbye, dude! Goodbye, big electricity costs! Welcome, longer working days in daylight!

Soviet Union had time to collapse, but the first, 20-meter solar mirror was tested in February 1993. It worked, somehow. A beam of light five kilometers wide swept across Europe at a speed of eight kilometers per second. However, the brightness was only equivalent to a full moon, and since the sky was overcast, only a few noticed the light.

The next, larger version was launched from the Mir space station in February 1999. That time the test ended tragically: the mirror caught the mother ship’s antenna and crumbled. The ambitious project dried up.

Still, the plan has not remained the only one. For example, in 2018, a similar project was launched in China.

The idea of ​​forcing night into day may sound like a megalomaniac. That’s why Syromyatnikov’s mirror project once also caused concern. How about sleep? And how would the animals react? Wouldn’t it be best not to interfere too much with the rhythms of nature?

Besides: before long the light will win again, even without human help.

The author is the editor of HS’s Monthly Supplement.