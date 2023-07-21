Column | An endless stream of bad news squeezed my chest, but then I stumbled upon a philosophy professor’s thinking technique

According to Professor William B. Irvine, it’s a good idea to divide stressful things under three different headings and then think about what is in your own hands in life.

Crises and chaos have become the theme of the 2020s. The list of bad news seems endless and therefore overwhelming.

Often the root cause of anxiety is a feeling of helplessness. The crises and the anger in the world seem impossibly large – there is no surface for them to stick to.

But then I found a little medicine for the pinching feeling.

It’s about is from the management triangle thinking technique created by American philosophy professor William B. Irvine. I came across the theory in the work of Lauri Järvilehto, Ph.D., non-fiction writer The tools of a master thinker.

The idea behind the thinking technique is to illustrate what is in one’s hands and what is not. When the world feels crazy, it’s worth dividing the things that make you anxious and stressful under three headings: things that you can’t influence at all, things that you can influence a little, and things that you can control.

In practice, it works as follows: First, things that cannot be influenced are listed. Such a situation could be the continuation of the war in Ukraine.

Under the second heading, things that can be affected a little are recorded. For example, opposing racism would fit on the list. No one can eliminate racism in society alone. However, everyone can think about how they deal with people from different backgrounds and how to intervene in situations where they see racist behavior.

The third point lists things that can be controlled. You could have, for example, a small daily exercise moment in your own hands. It is known from numerous studies that exercise helps, for example, relieve anxiety and to prevent mental health problems.

Irvine’s energy should be directed to two points on the list: things that you can have little influence on and things that you can control.

The thinking model also has a social dimension. Many things in the world would be a lot better if everyone did more small good deeds for their own well-being and the well-being of those around them.

According to Irvine, who also studied Stoicism, it’s good to be aware of things you can’t control, but you shouldn’t let your mind get attached to them. The purpose of the management triad is to accept what cannot be changed, just like the Stoic tradition of thought.

However, acceptance does not mean standing upright. When the working day is over, I put on my sneakers and smile at the people who greet me.

The author is the producer of HS’s family edition.