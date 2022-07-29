Column | An adult can express concern, but not really learn and buy

When a domestic young adult novel of an international level sells only 890 copies, the fault lies with us adults.

I have it’s a bad habit to get so hooked on a book that you can’t stop reading. One night I devoured 684 pages Magdalena Hai sane space witch saga I set the knot.

So who could resist: magic, beautiful witches, a dragon and an original world combining epic sci-fi and fantasy.

A few months later, Hai asked his followers how much I set the knot has sold.

The correct answer was 890 pieces. It means that mostly libraries have bought.

The first part of the series Third sister was a Finlandia nominee for children’s and youth literature in 2018. The series is not inferior in quality to international genre hits, on the contrary, it would have all the ingredients for great success.

And it’s not just about this book, young people’s books just don’t sell. We adults don’t buy them for young people.

Shark is an award-winning and versatile children’s and youth writer whose books aimed at school children Nightmare Shop-the books are hugely popular. But no domestic media reviews of them have appeared in the newspapers. Hai’s works have been translated into 24 languages.

His children’s novel Miss Kymenen’s wonderful house is the most magical and multidimensional work I have read with my 8-year-old.

This summer, Hai was the guest of honor at the Finnconn literary event. Still, his books weren’t exactly on sale, and I tied the knot there were a couple of copies for sale at the whole con.

Adult concern about young people’s reading and book sales do not go hand in hand. We can be worried, but young people’s books don’t get media coverage, they don’t get on store shelves and they aren’t bought enough.

Writer for young people and librarian Blue Pearl estimates that one of the reasons for the lower visibility of young people’s books is the lack of appreciation. “Even adult literary professionals can’t keep up with the current state of the field.”

That’s why I want to highlight a few works alongside the speech of concern.

From Maria Turtschaninoff I recommend the Finlandia award Maresinovel and its sequels. Turtschaninoff is one of the best masters and innovators of the fantasy tradition in the Nordic countries.

My own reading list for this fall, at least, has JS Meresmaan novelty work Chimaera, Siiri Enoranta Daughters of the world and Veera Salmen The oboe book.

Even adults can start with them.

The author is a reporter for HS Vision.