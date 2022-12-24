This year you sent me all kinds of foreign news, including wolf news from Finland. In February, a Finnish police team concluded from witness statements and DNA testing that a hiker in a forest near Kauhajoki was not bitten by a wolf.

The case is now closed. In July, you informed me that an organ restorer in Canada was caught in the organ pipes and had to be rescued by the fire department.

Because the year was so turbulent, you did your best to come up with solutions to the major problems that threaten humanity. For example, I was informed about acceptable detergents that come in sheets by mail and about toothpaste in tablet form that does not harm the environment. Someone sent a link to the number ‘Colors’ of the Black Pumas. It’s about green pastures and blue skies. ‘It’s a good day to be.’

“Be polemical,” you wrote. “Pull X’s cardigan and rub his nose through the mess he’s done.” I hesitated, you persisted. “Hit it,” you wrote. But I, with my toxic peacefulness, my toxic contemplativeness, decided to let X go anyway. Who is X anyway? To eternity? You sent me mail about the drama triangle by Stephen Karpman: A communication model that shows how negative drives of victims, rescuers and persecutors mutually reinforce each other.

A serious woman informed me that she once destroyed a work of art. And why. It was an interesting case, which I gladly included in my collection of art destruction and art destruction. A letter came about the book The Male Nude by David Leddick, “An Introduction to the Male Nude.” Since the male nude is an underexposed topic in our culture, I zealously resolved to purchase the book and quote it extensively here, but it has not yet happened.

The religious festivals in the month of December revolve around light and dark, good and evil, hope and desire, and that is what the conversations of humanity will be about for the rest of the year. Beneath all those messages about wolf bites and toothpaste, the desire for harmony and lightness is shimmering – you write to each other to think about how to reach a certain state of happiness. How do you prevent humanity from falling between the celestial organ pipes and breaking its leg?

In the summer someone sent me a column by Arthur C. Brooks, the happiness correspondent for the American magazine The Atlantic. At the time of the pandemic, he had raised the question of how to shape your life and in July 2022 he came up with the results. „Being happy isn’t just about getting the details right”, he wrote. It’s not all about the petty details of life; there are great truths, maxims, pillars of happiness to point out.

It’s all about love, I understood. “Unhappy people use people and like things, happy people use things and like people.” And oh yes, not everything that feels good is good, that was also a tip from Brooks. You must not let yourself be carried away by the temptations of money, power, pleasure, fame: rewards that Thomas Aquinas called “substitutes for God.” In terms of happiness, those things promise too much and they deliver too little.

There was a mail about a goldfish with a tinfoil hat. About a chimney sweep and a wastebasket. There was a lot of e-mail about the modern blind belief in measurement. I was sent an item in which neuroscientist Anne-Laure Le Cunff explained that measuring in itself is not so bad: harmful is the belief that measuring is intrinsically good. People are not numbers and not everything can be measured: she quoted a neuro-economist who had said that.

Le Cunff then quoted Goodhart’s law, Goodhart’s Law. “When a measure becomes a goal, it ceases to be a good measure.” If you measure wrong, you get unintended outcomes, that’s what that meant. The British government in Delhi once offered a reward for every dead cobra that was handed in to the city council. On which everyone very hard started breeding cobrasso that the city was filled with them in no time.

Finally, someone sent me one at the last minute Ted talk by comedian Bengt Wasburn. “How we form and defend stupid opinions.” Thank you very much.

And so, with all those tips and references, with all those letters about light and dark, good and evil, together we create a culture, a society. Even if the festive lighting is out for a year, because it can no longer be paid for, a tea light will happily continue the conversation about goldfish and chimney sweeps and about administrative measures that may or may not lead to world peace.

Max February is a lawyer and writer, www.maximfebruari.nl.