Column | America's youth are hurting, and one reason is resentment

Finland got into the international spotlight again for a while last month: for the seventh time in a row, Finland was found to be the happiest country in the world.

Even in the United States, the exceptional status of Finns was constantly being celebrated. This time, however, attention was drawn to the United States' own ranking, which was not flattering.

For the first time ever, the United States did not make the top 20 happiest countries. The main reason for that is the dissatisfaction of young people.

Among the 143 countries surveyed, Americans over 60 ranked 10th in happiness in their age group. Those under 30 ranked 62nd.

Young In recent years, several signals of nausea have been received in the United States. Time and again it has been called a crisis.

Much has been blamed on the coronavirus pandemic. The distance learning period lasted a long time. Relationships suffer and mental health problems increased.

However, the development started, at least in some age groups, even before the pandemic. Since 2009, teenage sadness and feelings of hopelessness are increased all over the country – regardless of gender, skin color or sexual orientation.

One explanation offered is social media, which is constantly reminding us of what others have and what we are missing out on. It also takes time away from face-to-face interaction.

Another possible reason for anxiety is uncertainty about the future.

The price of higher education has risen, and a degree no longer guarantees a well-paid job. Buying a first home has become impossible for many as housing prices and interest rates rise.

There are jobs available, but in the gig economy the benefits are scarce and the feeling of financial security remains thin.

Thought that hard work pays off has been endorsed by many generations in the United States. Now the feeling of control is gone. Your own actions don't necessarily decide.

Even if you do everything right, you can end up licking your fingers.

Young dissatisfaction can also be driven by a kind of experience of unfairness and the feeling that previous generations had it easier.

So it's not just about how life is now – it's about the bitterness of how it could have been.

The writer is HS's Washington correspondent.