Thinking often goes like this, I think, that you find or suggest something and then contradict it to yourself.

You think? No.

So.

And you imagine that this is how you will progress, step by step. Further where? Further. After all, always on the way to improvement, greater insight, more truth – progress. Often you think that you have made considerable progress with your thoughts, and then you read a letter from twenty years ago, and it contains exactly the same thoughts, perhaps expressed a little better.

Even if you say that you don't believe in progress, you are always looking for something, you might call it deepening or enrichment – that is also progress.

In very old people the past gets lost. Well, not necessarily the distant past, although that is becoming vaguer, but what you told them last time, only recently, only a week, they do not retain that. “It's not important either,” you say.

If you remember almost nothing yourself, or if the people around you remember almost nothing, will you continue to imagine that you are on your way somewhere, or will you finally give up? In fact, no one has to imagine, as long as he is still young or simply in possession of a memory for shared things rather than for, for example, the circumstances that led to a conflict in the last century, that he himself remembers so much. of all the interaction where we keep breaking down.

You're having a wonderful evening with friends – I remember that evening exactly, suddenly it was already half past two, we'll never be that late again, but we had such fun. I no longer have any idea about what we discussed with each other. Only an image of a table late at night, light above it, empty glasses, the surprised look at the watch, the urge in the voices to say a lot, more, still far from stopping.

Is it a problem that the content has been lost? No. No. Not really.

What remains is the memory that it was so much fun, that's important, that we lived and enjoyed each other's company.

Yet sometimes it seems as if all meaning disappears when the memory fades. The zeal with which you wanted things. I read a witty fragment by Gerrit Krol and wrote about it: “I was one of those little boys who, strengthened by the encouragement or also by the reprimands of his parents, walks around with the conviction that he is the best and brightest boy in the world. the world is. I grew up confident that my life would be a success and an example to others. I didn't know yet what I would do. I didn't want to be a pilot or a footballer. I didn't want to grow up and be strong. What I wanted to become was: a philosopher. Hermit.

“Tell me what you want to be,” my father asked, with an eye on the visitors.

'Weird.'

My father understood missionary and I was praised for my idealism.

I wanted to become something different every day. Closer. Astronomer. In any case, something lonely.”

Written like this, you believe that memory and also the fire that drove the little guy described. Passionately on its way to becoming something lonely. It made me laugh. As if I didn't know for a moment that you don't have to strive for that.