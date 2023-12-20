Yesterday we had to run for the tram, and once we got it the thing turned out to be bulging. I squeezed into a standing spot halfway down the aisle, next to three boys of about thirteen. They giggled among themselves, looked around, said “do it, do it” and eventually one of them pulled out a vaper that they took turns smoking. No conductor anywhere, the guests looked triumphant after each hit, bystanders were shocked but did not dare to say anything, until finally the enormous man standing behind the young people leaned over and kindly asked them to put the vapor wand back away.

They measured it, saw that they had no chance (and that the rest of the compartment was now staring at them with downright murderous intent) and put the thing away.

They quickly got off at the next stop.

I wanted to thank the man for his assertiveness, but the older gentleman next to me beat me to it.

“Always those bad boys,” he began. “I'm completely done with it!”

He looked at our savior hoping for approval, but he only smiled.

“There will always be bad boys,” said the huge man. “I used to be one myself. Sometimes we just have to see how far we can go and occasionally get a correction from a stranger. Most of them mature on their own afterward.”

The older gentleman muttered that after eighty years on this planet he had had his fair share of teenage terror. “Oh well,” said the huge man, “there will always be teenage terrorists. You better learn to deal with them, because new ones are added every day.”

I told him that my best friend in high school was a huge jerk. He pulled bushes, roots and all, out of the park and daubed every bus shelter in Almelo with waterproof marker. Thanks to a Halt sentence and especially a father who said he was terrified, she finally realized that she was not alone in the world. Now it is she who asks noisy teenagers on the train if it can be a little quieter.

“Humanity starts all over again every day, in some way,” said the enormous man. “And everyone makes the same start-up mistakes. Just when one person finally becomes responsible, the other enters puberty again. Everything always breaks again.”

Everything always breaks up again. Problems arise and disappear and return in a different form, which is also temporary.

The aso-adolescent transforms into an adult who in turn raises the next generation.

The rest of the day suddenly seemed a lot less wet and chilly.

Ellen Deckwitz writes an exchange column here with Marcel van Roosmalen.