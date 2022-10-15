Ten goals against. In two games. Yes, it’s about Ajax again. Last Tuesday evening I played in Capelle aan den IJssel, now a suburb of Rotterdam. So there was still something to laugh about. The public sympathized with this Amsterdam loser. Rotterdammers know this feeling all too well. They’ve been through this for years.

There was also humor in Amsterdam. Trainer Schreuder said he had seen Ajax play one of its best matches of this season! Interesting. After three minutes 1-0 behind and just before time a goal due to a pupil blunder by an insecure Blind. I don’t know if they are in the boardroom of the Johan Cruijff Arena laughing at this joke from our Alfred. They certainly don’t do that on the F-Side.

Is it an idea to ask someone from outside as a coach after Alfred? Derk Bolt of FC Spoorloos for example. He made it as furious as Schreuder. Rarely has anyone been seen spinning into their own stinking swamp like this veteran television host. What’s going on? A gentleman, who professionally exposes scammers, has discovered that at without a trace Adopted people, who are desperately looking for relatives in their native country, are often matched with complete strangers. And this while Bolt shouts in a kind of coconut Spanish that the slum dweller, who has been tracked down after much effort, is their brother. And when those illiterate ‘family members’ gratefully sniff each other’s arms, Derk says goodbye to the moved viewers with his chaplain’s face. Until next week!

Bolt was light on the mistakes on yet another talk show. As if those people weren’t looking for family, but used toy cars. Or pins via Marktplaats. It was embarrassing the way Bolt defended himself. Although? Maybe he said it just right. Those found slobs are just walking tearjerkers. Honestly, I thought this emo mess had been over for a while. Best news in this case? The shrewd brute, who arranged all these mismatches for our Derk, has now also disappeared without a trace. Although? Bolt must have hidden him in a room.

Who else is missing? Wouter Koolmees. Without a trace? He is the new director of the NS and will find out when he has to use buses.

And then Rutte had to come this week. His geriatric behavior has gradually become national heritage. Now back to gas. Our Mark was of course hardly involved in anything. Those were the ministers! And if he happened to be aware, he doesn’t remember.

Funny detail: in 2018 our prime minister found out that we had extracted a bizarre amount of gas in 2013. So five years later. And he also lost another important memo. They had searched his ministry for a long time, but alas. Fortunately, the Committee of Inquiry does have the memo. Copy Mark?

Ben van Beurden, Shell’s chief executive, also paid a visit to the committee. He feels regret, shame and sadness when he looks back on the billions that Shell has earned by pumping out the province of Groningen. That province now looks as if an angry Putin has stopped by. So Ben is going to pay guiltily? Not so fast. In 2012, Ben was shocked by the largest earthquake and in 2017 he started scaling down. Again five years later. Neither Mark and Ben are quick learners.

That is former KLM CEO Pieter Elbers. He immediately enforced the payment of his eviction premium from the court. He will receive 1.3 million from KLM, which has been helped with state aid. After withdrawing the amount, he went high-fived along the rows at Schiphol this week. In one of them was a disguised princess Amalia, on the run because she is under serious threat. Girl, eighteen, ready for a pleasant student days and now, for the time being, obligated without a trace. Poor child in poor country.

That’s why I feel like protesting. How? A can of soup against The Night Watch or The Steel Masters? No, against the map of the Netherlands. Ordinary soup? No, with balls.

Because if we’re up to something…