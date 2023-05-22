On Ascension Day I briefly found myself on top of Mount Olympus, at the book presentation of my column collection in the Amsterdam pop temple Paradiso. It had been a long climb, but it felt like a warm bath. I tried to enjoy it, knowing that there would be plenty of cold showers before long. Nothing is as fleeting as ‘success’.

Personal highlight: the arrival of Alex Roeka, a singer about whom Huub van der Lubbe once spoke DWDD said he took his hat off to him. He felt himself to be the lesser artist who nevertheless had more success and attributed this to the inflexible character of Roeka, who would therefore be less suitable for a talk show format.

I invited Alex Roeka because I think he is the best singer in the Netherlands. There was a budget for four songs.

A few minutes before the start, we had just finished a plate of Thai food, he came to me with ‘concerns’. He had studied the evening’s program and looked carefully around the corner of the curtain in the hall and was startled.

He had done this before, experience had shown that when lectures or lectures were on the program, people used the music to relax, to talk, to reflect, or even worse: to go to the bar to get beer. For an artist who brings songs with a message an insult.

“Then they spit in your face,” he said. For that reason he had sometimes stepped off the stage with the band because he felt the urge to attack ‘them’. It was up to me – and presenter Emma Wortelboer – to calm people down so that he could sing in peace. To be on the safe side, he had already scrapped a few stanzas from my favorite song, The Golden Rat Trap.

“But the part of the hypocritical writer who does everything for the sale of his book is still there.”

I had never before experienced the public being urged to remain calm during a literary evening, but half an hour later, together with Emma Wortelboer, I was doing it anyway.

“Keep calm,” I heard myself say. “Don’t buy beer either!” said Emma Wortelboer. I almost shouted not to buy books either, but I swallowed that.

Alex Roeka stayed on the podium, what a hero.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.