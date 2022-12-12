About Louise Fresco

After the climate, it is the turn of the conference on biodiversity, one of the other international agreements that emerged from the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio. You will not have missed the subject, this newspaper alone opened last week with a full-page headline about “mass extinction”. The UN Secretary-General called for a “peace treaty with nature.” After all, humanity itself, he says, has become a “weapon of mass destruction.” Elsewhere there is talk of “the last chance” for nature, and ecological “meltdown”. By 2050, a shared vision of ‘living in harmony with nature’ must be realized. If we don’t address the twin crises of climate and biodiversity, the “defining crises” of our time, we will have “no more planet to live on.”

Put in such a general way, it is impossible to get a pin in between: everything on earth is nature and man depends on it. No humans without other species. Like other species, humans attack nature, albeit on a massive scale and in the blink of an eye. But the drastic influence of a species or group is not unprecedented: when cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) switched to a different metabolism 2.7 billion years ago, oxygen entered the atmosphere with fundamental consequences for all life.

Admittedly, the agreement with biodiversity has the major disadvantage that there is no clear measure, such as CO 2 linked to an equally clear target (2 degrees or 1.5 degrees of warming), nor comprehensive measurement series such as for greenhouse gases.

With this language of war, the superlative has been reached: after all, after mass destruction there is nothing left. In this way, people are emphatically and unjustly placed outside the earth’s ecosystem. However well-intentioned they may be, these quotes mainly illustrate impotence (although a cynic may argue that they are convenient for organizations that have these subjects in their portfolio). Alarmist generalizations are neither effective nor correct in all respects. In addition, they release the user from any obligation of nuance and diligence.

The result is the indiscriminate repetition of established positions. It seems as if no question should be asked, let alone something positive should be said about biodiversity. Take the emphasis on species that are disappearing. Without the context that ecosystems are not necessarily less resilient when species replace each other, loose stories about numbers of individuals or species (also often confused) are incomprehensible. In fact, promoting one species can be disastrous for others.

The often quoted conclusion about the decline of insects that no longer end up on Dutch car windows, for example, does not mention that this German study has been called into question methodologically because there is no good comparison material. Here too you have to look at the context, and the situation turns out to be difficult to interpret. In the 1970s, heavy chemicals were used on a large scale in agriculture and you would therefore expect low insect populations. Perhaps the current low numbers are evidence of the effective protection of insect-fed birds.

Sober language and clear action are required. The core of biodiversity conservation is preventing further destruction of ecosystems through logging and pollution of soil, air and water: concentrating what people need on as little land as possible with the most efficient use of resources. That can and is much more useful than talking about ‘weapons of mass destruction’. That ignores the historical fact that people adapt and learn from their mistakes.