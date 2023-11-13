With Vitesse, the football club from Arnhem, it is a bit like the world. We are sitting on a soapy slope and we are hurtling down at an unstoppable speed. Towards the container of sludge from which we once crawled out.

Afterwards it’s easy to bullshit.

If only we had never sold our souls to an owner, if only we had learned from it, then we would never have given the keys to our hearts to ‘general director’ Pascal van Wijk and his colleagues after the departure of our Russian oligarch. Pancho’ Henk Parren. They drove us ‘for nothing and with many good intentions’ into the arms of a group of venture investors led by the American Coley Parry, who smilingly hung a chain of new debts around our necks.

In the meantime, we have a team that is hanging together because of inability. Taking a corner is difficult, just like passing the ball, shooting at goal and strangely enough we also find it difficult to kick the ball away at the back.

Our trainer, the famous former international Phillip Cocu, resigned after the defeat against SC Heerenveen. The bag of tricks was empty, even an angry silence after the Go Ahead Eagles exit had no effect. The players all liked him very much, as they noted after his departure.

I was moved by the ‘aju Cocu’ banner that was held up in the stands during the match against SC Heerenveen. At home, someone had written two words that rhymed with a marker on a pillowcase and held it up with a relative.

Vitesse is again where it all started for me. On the bottom. Arnhemmers are a strange people, comment on everything, always know better, but especially in the air raid shelters you couldn’t wish for better company. In times of misery they crawl to each other with their all-consuming melancholy.

Crisis at Vitesse, also after the departure of coach Cocu