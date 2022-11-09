Wednesday, November 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Column | Ahmed invited the old Finns to Africa for coffee

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
Column | Ahmed invited the old Finns to Africa for coffee

The taxi driver thinks that Finland is already an old, tired country. The future belongs to Africa.

Stateside while living there, I traveled around the world many times by taxi. Sometimes I got a ride to the highland villages of Ethiopia, sometimes to a psychology lecture at Kabul University.

In Finland, the geographic background of immigrants is not quite as diverse as in Washington, but I have been able to ride with great people here as well.

Pair a week ago I got a very extraordinary person to drive me to the airport, let’s call him Ahmed. Ahmed was 30–40 years old, moved from Somalia to Finland in his twenties.

I immediately drew attention to Ahmed’s rich Finnish: he used figures of speech better than many born in Finland. Learning must have been facilitated by the fact that Ahmed obviously enjoyed talking.

As usual, I initially tuned into a conversation about taxi matters.

“It’s not good to try in Finland,” Ahmed answered, shaking his head. “As soon as you try to raise your head a little – stop!”

See also  Editorial | In the job market, good advice is now expensive

Ahmed made a sharp horizontal motion with his palm.

It turned out that Ahmed owned six taxis, but it’s hard to get drivers for them these days. According to Ahmed, it is because the work is not enjoyable when you can get money lying down in Finland.

I realized that I am dealing with a rare entrepreneurial person. How’s that politics? Are you possibly going to vote in the spring elections, I wondered.

“Of course. Coalition. Their active model two was really good!”

And what do the future prospects of an entrepreneurial career look like on a broader scale. More taxis, eh?

“Africa is young. Africa is the future.”

“I do not know. It’s not worth trying in Finland, when Finland is already such a tired country. Just old people. Africa is a young continent. It is a land of undigging gold. Do you understand what I mean?”

I understood. So you don’t see that Finland has a future, I made sure.

See also  Mystery of mysterious rings in space revealed - what is behind the "ORCs".

“Do not get me wrong. Finland will always be my second beloved homeland. I am really grateful to Finland. But Africa is young. Africa is the future.”

Ahmed said that he had already taken an archipelago sailing course online and had just started a coastal sailing course. His dream is to buy a boat with which he can transport tourists along the coast of Somalia.

“And it may be that I will also get a small hotel. Construction is not very expensive in Somalia. I’ll take a lot of rye bread and party mocha there, so all the old Finns can come to my hotel.”

The author is the head of the editorial and opinion department.

#Column #Ahmed #invited #Finns #Africa #coffee

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Turkey does not plan to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO until after elections

Turkey does not plan to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO until after elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.