Column | Ahmed invited the old Finns to Africa for coffee

The taxi driver thinks that Finland is already an old, tired country. The future belongs to Africa.

Stateside while living there, I traveled around the world many times by taxi. Sometimes I got a ride to the highland villages of Ethiopia, sometimes to a psychology lecture at Kabul University.

In Finland, the geographic background of immigrants is not quite as diverse as in Washington, but I have been able to ride with great people here as well.

Pair a week ago I got a very extraordinary person to drive me to the airport, let’s call him Ahmed. Ahmed was 30–40 years old, moved from Somalia to Finland in his twenties.

I immediately drew attention to Ahmed’s rich Finnish: he used figures of speech better than many born in Finland. Learning must have been facilitated by the fact that Ahmed obviously enjoyed talking.

As usual, I initially tuned into a conversation about taxi matters.

“It’s not good to try in Finland,” Ahmed answered, shaking his head. “As soon as you try to raise your head a little – stop!”

Ahmed made a sharp horizontal motion with his palm.

It turned out that Ahmed owned six taxis, but it’s hard to get drivers for them these days. According to Ahmed, it is because the work is not enjoyable when you can get money lying down in Finland.

I realized that I am dealing with a rare entrepreneurial person. How’s that politics? Are you possibly going to vote in the spring elections, I wondered.

“Of course. Coalition. Their active model two was really good!”

And what do the future prospects of an entrepreneurial career look like on a broader scale. More taxis, eh?

“ “Africa is young. Africa is the future.”

“I do not know. It’s not worth trying in Finland, when Finland is already such a tired country. Just old people. Africa is a young continent. It is a land of undigging gold. Do you understand what I mean?”

I understood. So you don’t see that Finland has a future, I made sure.

“Do not get me wrong. Finland will always be my second beloved homeland. I am really grateful to Finland. But Africa is young. Africa is the future.”

Ahmed said that he had already taken an archipelago sailing course online and had just started a coastal sailing course. His dream is to buy a boat with which he can transport tourists along the coast of Somalia.

“And it may be that I will also get a small hotel. Construction is not very expensive in Somalia. I’ll take a lot of rye bread and party mocha there, so all the old Finns can come to my hotel.”

The author is the head of the editorial and opinion department.