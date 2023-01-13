Column | After the break, I will get a gym card – There is a formula for the success of life change

Do you want to change your life? Everything starts from thinking about deep motivation and a small change.

Old the year and life are patted, welcome 2023 and the new me!

After a break, I got a gym membership again. I am an optimist and easily enthusiastic. This is also where the danger lies.

As we know from numerous studies and experience, many people make a big change too quickly. We want to become stronger, more beautiful and smarter, to be successful and to feel loved – preferably all at the same time.

But by rushing, we ruin our chances. Real life change is made in small steps, one change at a time. How tiring! Why is it like this?

Because life change can only be successful when it becomes a pleasurable routine, i.e. a part of everyday life. This, again, is most likely to be successful if everyday life is only a little boring and the motivation is sufficient.

Thus is taught by coach Petteri Kilpinen at HS’s Master Course lecture. In a course covering several lectures, Kilpinen shares his lessons on how to make sustainable life changes. You can watch the lecture from HS.fi.

First you have to find deep motivation. Why would I want to change? Motivation must connect to a value that is truly important to us, otherwise it will not encourage us enough.

Improving your fitness in order to be able to do all the fun things with your friends, spouse or children, even after studies or work, is a good example.

The second step is to think about a small, easy change in everyday life. It can even be half an hour longer night sleep every night. Or even shortening an everyday journey by walking instead of driving. Any little thing that moves us towards our goal.

After that, repetitions are needed. The change must be repeated again and again.

Even the thought burden. Why can’t this be speeded up? It takes time for a routine to develop. Without a routine, the work is done by willpower.

And willpower is a completely overrated thing, states Kilpinen in the first lecture. Willpower can only be used at the beginning of a life change, to initiate it.

“ It takes time for a routine to develop.

When you have chosen a soup lunch enough times, a routine is created, which no longer requires willpower. It happens almost automatically. It’s best if others also know about your desire to change, because encouragement helps.

I have been to the gym once this year. I immediately felt more energetic. I’m going again today.

The author is HS’s editorial manager.