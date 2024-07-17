My mother once gave a loaded trolley a good kick in the supermarket. Then she walked home crying, plopped down on the couch and said, “I’m never going to cook again.” She stared straight ahead with staring eyes.

“Then I’ll cook,” my father said. “Potatoes with spinach and eggs.”

“The children don’t like spinach.”

“We can make pancakes,” I said.

“We can’t eat pancakes every day!” My mother shrugged her shoulders helplessly and started crying again.

My father called my grandmother, who arrived a few hours later on her bike with a tin can on her handlebars.

“Bread pudding,” she said cheerfully to my mother. She opened her bag. “And delicious cod. Everyone likes that.”

“You don’t understand. Nicolien wants her fish cooked and An wants it fried and for the other two I always make a tartare…”

Grandma smiled inscrutably, went to the kitchen, tied on an apron and fried the fish. We all ate our plates neatly and the next day Grandma came again, until my mother came off the couch again and the old order was restored.

Over the years, her attack of aculinaria nervosa, as my mother called it, even became a success story at family evenings. She made it more beautiful. “I kicked that shopping cart away, right into a tower of Unox soup cans. Boom, boom, boom. All those cans rolled across the floor!”

My grandmother’s patience and inscrutable smile were explained years later. She herself, she told me, had been disgusted by cooking for a time. “Just thinking about food was repulsive to me,” she said. “After the children left home, I would sometimes tell your grandfather how wonderful it would be to go out to eat. But he said he ate best at home.” She shrugged.

“But then you could explain it?” I asked shyly.

“Oh child! No way,” my grandmother cried in annoyance. “He just didn’t get it.”

“It has nothing to do with cooking,” my sister said. “The cause of aculinaria nervosa is that you feel unseen and misunderstood.”

Forty years later, I got married myself. After an operation, my husband couldn’t walk for months. He was in a lot of pain, mostly sat silently on the couch and had no appetite for anything. One day, I was in the supermarket. I walked past the pale chickens, the cartons of long-life milk, hesitantly picked up a head of lettuce and put it back. I called my sister in a whisper. “I’m in the supermarket, but I don’t know what to do anymore.”

“Buy a ready-made meal,” she says.

“You don’t understand!” I say dejectedly. “That can’t be!”

“Aculinaria nervosa,” she says, stricken. “Go straight home. I’ll fix it.”

For a week, she stands at the door every day with a bag full of Tupperware containers. She even makes bread pudding in the tin form she inherited from her grandmother.

Thus the curse continues. But so does salvation.

Nicolien Mizee is a writer and replaces Frits Abrahams during his vacation.