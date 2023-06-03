Column | A young person graduating from school expects that your speech will be embarrassing – this is how you will definitely succeed

You should always fill your party speech with inspiring quotes. There are plenty of Phrases to embezzle from the internet and wonderful life skills guides.

Already ancient the Greeks knew that you shouldn’t start an important speech with a cliché.

It’s a good idea to keep this guideline in mind if today – on the happy graduation day of tens of thousands of young Finns – you happen to be among those fathers and mothers who have the privilege of giving a speech in honor of their child.

Your child probably expects your speech to be embarrassing. In parenting, it is important to never disappoint the child’s expectations.

So you can start the speech with a reference to the British prime minister during the war:

“My dear child, dear party guests. The estimated duration of my speech, which is now starting, is 47 minutes. In a rhetorical sense, Winston Churchill to quote, all I have to offer you is blood, sweat and tears.”

Churchill it is also suitable to quote in other parts of the speech, such as in the middle stages:

“After my speech has now lasted 23 minutes, I would like to recall what Churchill said after the victorious battle of El Alamein in November 1942: ‘This is not the end. This is not even the beginning of the end. But this may be the end of the beginning.’”

Anyway, it’s worth loading the speech full of quotes from foreign thinkers. In a way, the world has accumulated its thousand-year history just for your celebration speech.

On the Internet and in wonderful life skill guides, there are plenty of wise Phrases to borrow. However, don’t reveal your sources, but present yourself as more civilized than you are, so that the hero of the day can be proud of you:

“As I remember the German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe who said: ‘Pure happiness springs from the exercise of moderation.’ That’s why we wanted, dear party guests, to keep the offerings of the buffet table very scarce, so that we could best promote your quest for pure happiness.”

Rememberthat the actual target of the celebration speech – although of course secondary to you – is a young person who has been diligent in his studies.

Aim some of your words directly at your child. At least make eye contact with him, if he is ready to raise his lowered head for a moment from the hiding places of his palms.

Draw the attention of the party audience to the strengths of the young graduate. Lean on higher authorities here too. If your child is blessed with, for example, a good arithmetic head, it is natural to cite a scientific genius Albert Einstein:

“I remember Einstein saying that pure mathematics is the poetry of logical thoughts. My dear child, you have been fortunate to be born into a mathematically gifted family. I would estimate that your success in mathematics is 20% due to your own efforts and 90% to your genes.”

In speech there must be a clear structure. A compelling beginning and ending are important, and something like content can possibly be grafted between them. The latter can of course be waived if necessary.

The ending is best created by dropping one more inspiring quote.

“My dear child, dear party audience. As I remember a columnist from Espoo wrote, it is essential to keep the speech – and life in general – as you feel natural. Everything else is a pursuit of futility. May the day be a joy!”