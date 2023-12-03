Column | A young person does not understand his own best – the mother decides on these matters

The young person must be allowed to become independent, but the guardian bears responsibility for the minor.

May I Force a 16-year-old to go to a summer house? Can a young person be locked up at home on Friday night due to drunken disturbances? Is it okay to check a young person’s phone that he or she hasn’t wandered into groups that incite an eating disorder? And who decides about the school condition – does the young person have a cold or a cold? Among other things, these are asked in online discussions.

A new phase begins when you realize that you cannot automatically access your child’s health information. A parent’s growing pains include accepting that the young person’s life is increasingly in their own hands.

But which decisions can the young person make themselves and which are the parent’s?

In the family the family way is not enough as a guideline, because the child and the guardian have statutory rights and obligations. Basic and human rights include the right to self-determination according to the level of development. According to the Child Care Act, the child must be provided with the necessary supervision and care.

I asked the opinion of special expert Jonna Lindqvist from the Center for Children’s Protection. He said that it is impossible to give general instructions about how much alcohol can be given to a young person in any given situation.

“ Emphasizing privacy is a risk.

Mannerheim Children’s Welfare Association list things that a parent must definitely address: breaking the law, harming oneself or others, substance abuse, and neglecting schooling and basic needs.

How are they addressed? Of course, it would be ideal for things to be resolved through discussion. But what if they don’t?

With a guardian is not according to experts for example, the right to search a child’s phone without their consent. An exception is made in situations where the child is in serious danger, such as being abused.

What if the parent made the use of the young person’s phone a condition that the communication could be checked if necessary? Lindqvist doesn’t think this is a good idea, but you have to ask the child’s permission on a case-by-case basis. If permission is not revoked, the parent must consider whether it is a matter so serious that it requires breaking the confidentiality of communications.

A young person does not always understand his own best with his immature brain. That’s why there are risks in emphasizing privacy protection and the right to self-determination. It is not in anyone’s interest if the parents do not dare to use the necessary means to secure the well-being of the young person.

On the other hand, unfortunately, there are also situations where a young person needs to be protected from his own parents.

The author is a producer of Tiede magazine.