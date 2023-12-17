Her children do not read her books, and conversely, if one of them were to write a novel, she would probably not read it either, said writer Marja Pruis in the interview that Jannetje Koelewijn had with her. “I understand that so well. (…) Maybe something would reveal itself that I don't know, and why should I know something about them that doesn't reveal itself to me on its own? I don't find it a problem at all with friends, but I would find that difficult with the people with whom you are so intimate, with whom you love the most.”

That it could contain things that could shed a different light on her children and that could disrupt something in her image of the relationship, I think that is what she means.

I thought I was certain that I would be curious about what thoughts and feelings a book would reveal, based on the belief that you only know each other so limitedly, I would like to know more. So not Pruis, and perhaps that is a wiser attitude, one that shows insight into the relationships, including the limitations. Don't ask too much, she actually says.

It is not a purely theoretical issue, because my father (94) has written a novel. His second already, the first was about his childhood during the war and was therefore harmless, but this one is about the adult life of the character who looks a lot like him, but is not him. The main character of his Mr. Sajet stumbles works at a trading company in chemical raw materials that is similar to the company where my father worked. That business life, yes I know that from his stories. The character also starts painting and becomes interested in art, which is also familiar and enjoyable, in real life and in the book. It interested me to read his thoughts on those topics. But that's all without danger.

The character is not married and has no children. Well, maybe a son after all. Is that nice, because then you never have to think that any of it refers to your own existence and experiences, or is it strange because the whole family life, the most important part in the relationship with your parents, does not play a role? But would I really want to know my father's thoughts on that? And could he really write down those 'real' thoughts?

Marja Pruis has often written about the problem of 'real people' and novel reality. She then quoted Philip Roth, among others: “As a writer, I am someone else. I am then not burdened by fidelity and loyalty, decorum and discretion. I am free to choose a deeper and darker perspective than that of a son, husband or brother. A writer is none of that, a writer is a writer.”

I agree with Roth, and Pruis can also write fairly uncompromisingly, but not about those closest to her. Or sometimes, or a little, she understandably never quite figures it out. Moreover, no one ever writes 'reality', as we know, but as we also know, readers, even if they know better, are still inclined to look for it in a book.

“Your Florian will never get married,” I say to my father. “No,” he says, “that is remarkable. You notice something of dissatisfaction in him throughout that book.”

The writer's spirit is in it, not his whole life. “I am very pleased that you are here,” my father says warmly. I know enough.