Column | A word from the world of adults has been lost in children’s lives

Year then I was scratching my ears talking to the young people about how they were coping.

Stress.

That word was repeated many times in our conversation. I started to wonder if I was stressed about things in my own childhood as early as elementary school? I certainly knew what the word meant, but it was a distant phenomenon belonging to the lives of adults.

Now stress is standard vocabulary among schoolchildren. Both the experiences of schoolchildren and statistics tell us about it. In the latest from the Department of Health and Welfare in the school health survey it turned out that almost 14 percent of all fourth and fifth graders in Finland experience school burnout.

We asked our readers a month ago if they feel pressure from school. One in four answered that they often feel pressure. You could leave a comment about where the pressure is coming from.

The responses highlighted the children’s self-criticism towards their own work. Many are afraid of failure, and there doesn’t seem to be enough time for everything.

“When grades drop, you start to wonder why it’s happening and whether there’s something wrong with yourself,” says an 11-year-old.

Is it is common for school learning to be promoted and monitored with tests, homework and other metrics. But are we adults putting a little too much pressure on the neck of the next generation?

At the same time that the news reports about the decline in reading skills and the declining success of Finnish schools in the international Pisa research comparisons, schoolchildren fear that they will fail.

“ Maybe the whole system is stressed.

No wonder you start to get stressed. And the students are not the only ones. Six out of ten teachers said that they had considered changing fields because of the workload during the past year.

Last summer A new term was born for a culture that resists burnout: quiet quitting i.e. silent termination. HS Vision in the column Elina Lappalainen described the term as meaning that a person does not agree to wear himself out at work.

The term trended explosively in Google search results in July, and videos commenting on the phenomenon on Tiktok went viral. I hope that the phenomenon would also become familiar to school children, who have learned stress from us adults.

That’s why I want to end my text with greetings to every child: don’t stress. We adults are now finally trying to get rid of that habit.

The author is HS’s children’s news reporter.