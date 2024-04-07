Column | A week in a new time zone

Again it's been a week in a new time zone, even though the country didn't change. Finland switched to summer time for the 44th time in a row, if you count all the spring clock changes since 1981, when the operation began.

This absurdity must end, started to be thought more and more commonly in Finland in the 2010s. The Finns initiated an initiative for the EU to repeal the daylight saving time directive and it was supported by clear numbers in the European Parliament in 2019.

Everything went well, but the pipe was blocked. Processing in the EU is boring.

Fresh out of HS in the interview Director of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Maria Rautavirta considered the blockage quite hopeless. According to his view, the issue will hardly come up again in the EU.

North in terms of the current situation is bad. There is enough light in Finland during the summer, and the further north you go, the more drastic the change in spring. Abandoning daylight saving time would smooth out a period that takes a toll on health.

For decades, moving hands was a big advertising asset for watch manufacturers. The latest models of wristwatches were featured in front page advertisements and business flourished.

Money was in the background even when the idea of ​​summer time progressed to implementation. In the wake of the oil crisis, citizens were required to save energy, and summer time was seen as one additional way to boost saving.

The saving measure became widely used in European countries in 1980, but in Finland the office holders did not support the idea. There is enough light in the North anyway, they thought.

However, the change was rushed by Finnair, which had problems with Europe due to clocks running at different speeds. The wish progressed quickly and already in the following spring, 1981, clocks were moved for the first time in Finland.

The energy savings resulting from the measure were later found to be non-existent, but it was difficult for an individual state to break away from the useless model on its own.

Properly the disadvantages of changing the clocks were awakened in Finland in the 2010s. Researched information on the effect of sleep on health had been accumulated and it showed that changing the clock puts a strain on a person's internal clock, which does not immediately catch up with the new rhythm. This burdens the sick and the elderly in particular.

The change in schedule puts stress on the blood vessels and increases the number of heart attacks. They will also be expensive.

On June 9, the European elections will be voted on, where the candidates will once again profile themselves with immigration and environmental issues. Who would make summertime burying their theme? It would have a concrete effect on everyone's everyday life and health.

The author is HS's domestic editor.