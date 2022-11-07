Yes, of course it only becomes difficult to grind your teeth if you do not agree with it. Tolerate is an active verb, it is not to sit back and congratulate yourself. Tolerance is not for lazy people. All those cases that arise, from football captains like Kökcü who did not want to wear the ‘One Love’ love band to the British David Icke, who was not allowed to come to Amsterdam to speak in public.

In the end, it’s not about what they can’t and shouldn’t, but what we liberal democrats must do: take ourselves seriously.

Tolerance is not: if it takes a lot of effort, we don’t do it. That other word ‘tolerance’ is for overloaded municipalities that allow all kinds of things because of too few civil servants. Nor is tolerating: that all gays force everyone to love them. Not even that they are ‘respected’. Democracy has never recovered from prescribed unity and love. You should call the Feyenoord Kökcü, rejecter of the One Love band, one of the truer men in Dutch professional football, because in that world, from real matches to TV broadcasts, the discomfort with homosexuality is exemplary.

Kökcü is, as it used to be called, a conscientious objector. The ease with which the entire action was subsequently canceled by the KNVB is telling.

I believe in resilience and tolerance, since Spinoza this country has built up some experience in that field.

At the moment I’m in the process of tracing old adoption papers of my own. An almost impossible task, because all those documents have been spread over five authorities. I came across the question, “Objection to colored children?” It’s a question like: do you support ‘One Love’? But the point was: and are those colored children allowed in your house? Suddenly a general question becomes a responsibility. That makes it a lot less voluntary.

Another question: are you for freedom of expression, for the right to demonstrate? Also for the unlimited version? No, but for the generous. David Icke, the reptile man with a history of Jew-hatred, was unable to speak in Amsterdam on Sunday, because he did not enter the country. I fear the ban means no great loss to Icke; it is a sign of the Dutch loss of democratic self-confidence.

A resilient democracy? Rather a weasel. You can legally stop that Icke at the border, I think it’s a sign of weakness. Jew-hatred is not prevented – unless you seriously think that Jews resemble reptiles. Literally, symbolically or at least a little. That’s an insane innuendo that belies itself.

But the victim profit is now being made. No win.

Stephan Sanders writes a column here every Monday.