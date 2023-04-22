Column | A useless NATO was more convenient than necessary

It’s no wonder that NATO’s membership reputation didn’t know what it should be.

Sheds 20 years ago I was on a business trip in the United States. The subject of the trip was NATO. At that time, the big question was whether the entire NATO company would do anything.

That’s what NATO also asked itself – actively and in a big way. An entire staff had been set up in Norfolk, USA, to consider the matter. There, various generals rumbled to reporters that the days of armored armies rolling across the plains of Europe are over, and NATO must change to be relevant. Terrorism, collapsing states and the spread of weapons of mass destruction replaced traditional war in threat images.

The world really was different.

Russia was pulling itself out of the miserable years of the late 1990s, and one Vladimir Putin was just beginning his endless reign. A weak and self-seeking Russia was not a threat – not even a threat.

China only built up its rise, which turned out to be skyrocketing. At that time, even smaller European countries dared to learn from it about human rights.

The West was in power.

No one was going to abolish NATO, but something had to be figured out.

In the change committee, one topic was repeated.

Terrorists had attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, and the Americans had invaded Afghanistan and Iraq soon after. The wars had demonstrated the astonishing military superiority of the largest NATO country, and while there were problems, the extent of the ultimate disasters in Iraq and Afghanistan was still unimaginable. Rather, the thoughts were hopeful.

Of course, the world was not particularly hopeful or in good order – it rarely has been. But NATO was also envisioned to be some sort of world policeman, if not a world policeman, without forgetting its traditional defense mission, of course. The greatest enthusiasm was focused on rapid action NATO forces, which could be sent to the world’s crisis centers very quickly.

Especially in Afghanistan, NATO took on a big role in the coming years. Finland also built peace – and wars – in Afghanistan under the umbrella of NATO. In the end, the military union did not find a new self from there.

No need to look for it anymore.

When looking back, you can say that it would have been a lot easier to join NATO in 2004. To the military union, which struggled with itself, when there wasn’t really a war, what to prepare for.

The writer is HS’s news manager.