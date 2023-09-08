Many books and films have already been devoted to the tennis player John McEnroe, but director Barney Douglas has dared again. The fascinating result, the documentary McEnroewas shown this week on the Belgian TV channel Canvas.

Did it make us much wiser? Yes and no.

We were able to learn once again that behind the facade of fame and doom with top players there is much more than we realize. As a tennis aficionado, I’ve followed McEnroe closely through his astonishing rise in the 1980s and steady decline since then. He experienced a kind of comeback, but never reached his old level again.

What went wrong? His private life became too restless, as this film shows. Women, addiction to cocaine, quarrel with father, divorce from movie star Tatum O’Neal, with whom he had three children, whose custody later rested with him because Tatum had become addicted to heroin. Top sport simply requires an almost inhuman discipline, those who can no longer muster it will sooner or later go down. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, three equally legendary successors, were able to keep it up.

McEnroe was 25 years old and almost invincible when he had his peak year in 1984, after which the decline set in. His biggest rival (and friend) on his rise was Björn Borg. At the age of 26, he ended his brilliant career completely unexpectedly, shortly after losing the 1981 US Open final to McEnroe. That was a blow to McEnroe that almost begged Borg to stay. Borg says in this documentary that McEnroe could not understand his decision and that is why he advised him: “Come back in a while and it will be clear to you.”

“I’ve never had any regrets,” Borg later said of his decision. “It wouldn’t have helped if I had beaten McEnroe. I just couldn’t enjoy it anymore. It was no longer fun to train, my motivation was getting less and less.” Knowing his friend’s restless nature, Borg must have suspected that he too would have problems with the required discipline.

This film also shows how much the pressure of expectations and media attention can disrupt the life of a top player. In addition, like Richard Krajicek, McEnroe had an extremely troublesome father. For both, it ended in a complete break with their father. McEnroe’s was a vain man who became his son’s manager, but at the same time struggled with his role in the shadows. “I am not John McEnroe senior,” he told a journalist, “it is John McEnroe and the son is John McEnroe junior.” He was a perfectionist man who traveled to John all over the world. It got on junior’s nerves so much that he fired senior. Dad never got over that, he ended up as a drinker. Yes, there is a lot of addiction in this movie. Unfortunately, a cardinal question remains unanswered: How can McEnroe’s notorious, often irate behavior – especially towards umpires – be explained? I suspect it had to do with that father whom he was then afraid to rebel against, but I admit that may be psychology of the cold tennis grass.