Column | A sudden departure to the heat of the south can produce a nasty surprise

Column|The warming of southern Europe has reached dangerous proportions. Vacationers must also show responsibility in dry Mediterranean countries.

Travel agencies advertise summer vacations in the same way as in previous years: Escape the rain to the Mediterranean. Book an emergency departure and go on vacation to the warmth of the south.

Marketing has not changed, although the “heat of the south” has turned into suffocating heat. For example, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis warn from a dangerous summer characterized by heat, drought and forest fires.

In Finland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds in its travel bulletinthat there is a risk of wildfires in Greece due to high temperatures.

This past summer there have been wildfires in Greece, for example on the islands of Crete and Kos and near Athens. Temperatures have been almost 45 degrees in some places.

“Southern heat” can be expected in other parts of Southern Europe as well. The EU’s Copernicus climate service predicts that the whole summer will be warmer than average and drier than usual.

from Europe has come the fastest warming continent in the world. All European sea areas have warmed. They affect their environment like radiators.

The result is violent heat waves, sweltering heat and dryness. Record hot and dry summers cause water shortages and wildfires and heat deaths.

In places in southern Europe, there are even signs of desertification, which impoverishes fertile land to the point of being unfit for cultivation. The Mediterranean region in particular has dried up faster than expected, and the water shortage is already visible in the lives of millions of people.

Water shortage is one of the biggest risks of climate change worldwide. It affects, among other things, food security.

Even in Finland, heat waves are intensifying. Department of Meteorology research shows that if the earth warms by two degrees compared to pre-industrial times, the number of hot days in Finland would be up to ten times as great as at the end of the 20th century.

Finns already feel the heat on their vacations, and not only on long-distance trips in tropical countries, but in familiar destinations in Europe.

A sudden departure to the south can be a surprise when you can’t swim in the beach water, you miss the sights because of the heat, or you can’t test the hotel’s air conditioning because of the evacuation due to a wildfire.

Climate change makes Europe’s heatwaves and their consequences even more severe. Climate models however, the changes will be clearly smaller if global warming is managed to be kept at 1.5 degrees instead of 2 degrees. It is a goal that the countries of the world agreed upon at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015. However, according to scientists, the world is progressing with current emissions towards a warming of 2.5–3 degrees.

The critical limit of 1.5 degrees has already been exceeded. The Copernicus climate service recently announced that it was last month the warmest June on record. During the last 12 months, the world’s average temperature has been at least 1.5 degrees higher than in pre-industrial times.

Annually the rush of repeated extremes gives a sense of what is to come. The consequences are also felt in Finland, even though here we are used to even dreaming about the heat.

In order to reverse the trend, the pace of climate action must be tightened globally as well as in Finland. The fight against emissions is progressing too slowly.

It’s time for travel habits to change as well. It is a prerequisite for sustainable tourism, as many regions suffering from water shortages, for example islands in the Mediterranean, live on tourism.

The tour operator has his responsibility, but the consumer can also be expected to respect the destination. At the very least, it is necessary to stop sloshing fresh water and take care to put out the cigarette.

The author is HS’s environmental reporter.