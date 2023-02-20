Column | A solution to revitalizing the center of Helsinki could be found in Thailand

Helsinki’s dull city center could be cheered up by making small entrepreneurship more attractive and common, writes HS city reporter Roosa Welling.

I was backpacking in Thailand at the beginning of the year. In addition to the sunshine, warm sea water and impressive temples, one big difference compared to Finland was how every single person seemed to be a small entrepreneur.

One sold refreshments and snacks at his stall, another sold petrol bottles by the side of the road, a third offered foot massages on the beach.

Of course, there are negative aspects to this kind of business, from the gray economy to poverty and questionable food hygiene.

I still couldn’t escape the thought that Helsinki the so-called dull center it could be greatly enlivened if we could get more grassroots small entrepreneurs here too: food stalls, coffee sellers, street artists and why not even pop-up massage therapists.

New brick-and-mortar stores, restaurants and other more traditional service providers wouldn’t be too bad either.

First however, trying should be made a more attractive option. At least in my own imagination, anyone who jumps into becoming an entrepreneur in Finland easily falls into the teeth of bureaucracy.

And the income doesn’t necessarily end up skyrocketing either; at least, when taxes and mandatory pension insurance fall due. Finland’s climate, which during the winter months is not very attractive for outdoor sales, throws its own spin on the cart.

In addition, it must be remembered that Thailand’s high level of entrepreneurial activity is partly due to the fact that the labor market is not that far developed there. For many, it may be necessary to become an entrepreneur to stay alive, and the quantity of entrepreneurship does not guarantee its quality.

Something my observations are still valid. In fact, international studies have found that entrepreneurial activity decreases as the standard of living rises, says the professor of entrepreneurship Jarna Heinonen from the University of Turku School of Economics.

In other words, we find far fewer entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship than in Thailand. Reasons can be found, among other things, in the high standard of living, the welfare state’s reasonable social security and insufficient incentives.

According to Heinonen, one big obstacle to starting a business is that many people do not feel that becoming an entrepreneur is reasonable or rewarding. Some may, for good reason, fear that they will fall outside of social security.

“For us, society and social security are tuned from wage work. Wage work is considered the norm, entrepreneurship rather the exception. Even combining them can be difficult,” says Heinonen.

The inflexibility of the Finnish labor market has its own chapter. For example, it is often unprofitable for a restaurant entrepreneur to keep the restaurant open on Sundays, when the staff should be paid double wages.

Belongs to many stereotypical misconceptions about entrepreneurship. For example, according to Heinonen, bureaucracy is actually not as complicated as it is often thought.

According to him, you can easily get help to start a company, so even an ordinary person can set one up. Entrepreneurship can at best bring more freedom to everyday life and more earning opportunities compared to paid work.

In addition, Heinonen highlights people with an immigrant background, for whom entrepreneurship is often a good way to integrate into society and who could, for example, bring the interesting services I miss to Helsinki’s streetscape.

Although we hardly want or are able to copy Thailand’s entrepreneurial culture here, there is certainly something to learn from it.