Column | A peek into an American woman’s abortion journey made me realize how quiet it is in Finland

Column|Abortion is still taboo in Finland, although there is no opposition to it. A peek into an American woman’s abortion journey made me realize how quiet it is in Finland, writes HS reporter Inkeri Harju.

I will follow An American woman on Tiktok who recorded her abortion journey in videos.

The woman is estimated to be in her thirties, married, but does not want children.

I find that I find the woman unusually brave. Not only because he does as he pleases, but because he has decided to tell about it publicly.

In the same situation, I probably wouldn’t dare to tell anyone.

Despite the fact that I live in Finland.

In the States pro-life and pro-choice the controversy lives in its own spheres. Abortion is one of the big issues in the culture war. Abortion is currently completely banned in 14 states. In addition, eight states have significantly restricted access to it during early pregnancy.

Abortion is such a big issue in the country that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke strongly on the subject this week in possibly the most important speech of his campaign.

The heightened atmosphere can also be seen in the comments received on the videos of the woman I follow. He is called a murderer in almost every video.

Abortion is hardly discussed in Finland. Ylen’s Taloustuktuikma in 2018 according to a survey, only three percent of Finns do not accept abortion at all. 71 percent accept abortion without reservations.

Finland has opposed abortion in public mainly Timo Soini and the Christian Democrats.

When Finland in 2022 finally moved into modern times and reformed its age-old abortion legislation, the law was passed by a vote of 125-41. With the reform, you can terminate your pregnancy at your own request without justification until the end of the 12th week of pregnancy.

The updated law has not significantly affected the number of suspensions. According to THL in 2023, approximately 8,300 abortions were performed. It is 2.9 percent more than the previous year, but the number of abortions has still clearly decreased in the first two decades of the 21st century.

Why abortion still feels taboo?

I don’t suddenly remember any Finnish celebrity talking about their abortion, and the topic is not discussed very freely in my bubble talking about birth control and sex.

Abortion is a healthcare procedure. When done early in pregnancy, it is relatively simple. Even the Tiktok woman had an abortion completely at home with the help of medication.

Although the procedure is not complicated, it is often accompanied by a huge emotional turmoil.

Where can you get support for dealing with feelings if you don’t dare to talk about it?

When you google “support abortion” the first link offered by the search engine takes Itu-to the project pages. The project says it offers help in unexpected pregnancy situations and after an abortion, for example through peer support groups. One goal of the support group is to get the woman to let go of the guilt, “which arises when we violate our own values ​​or what we feel is right”.

The project’s website also talks about, among other things from an embryo as a child and it is said that life begins at conception. Behind the project is NNKYa women’s organization based on God and a Christian worldview.

Health library urges you to talk about it with a trusted loved one.

At least I couldn’t find any other help channels on the first three pages of Google.

So it seems that you are easily left alone with the matter. The experience can also be difficult for the partner who had the abortion.

Who do they talk to if the topic is still taboo?

Silence also creates space for extremist ideas. When abortion is not seen as a normal thing, it is also easier to oppose it.

Inkeri Harju is HS’s social media audio editor.