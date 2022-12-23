There is a lot of customer satisfaction research, but there is no customer satisfaction research to customer satisfaction research yet. To fill that gap, I decided to study the extensive questionnaire sent to me by an electronics store.

That happened a day after I made a futile attempt to buy a printer in that store. It was very busy, at least ten salesmen were talking to customers in various places. After a while, one of them headed towards me with an attitude that, with a little goodwill, you could still call customer-friendly.

I told him I wanted a simple printer and named the brand and type. He looked at me pityingly. “Oh that one,” he said. It was the cheapest they had. I had decided to do so because a more expensive copy, purchased in the same store, had let me down suspiciously quickly. The seller wanted to know how often I would use the device. I made a vague estimate, which he broke off halfway through with the firm advice: “Then you had better buy another one. One with a laser or with an eco-tank.” They were more expensive to buy, but cheaper to use.

I still persisted with the printer that seemed good enough to me and was already waiting for me in a far corner. The salesman responded bluntly that I would then become “a thief of my own wallet” and almost pushed me to a display case full of eco-tanks. I was now quite sure that I would go home with my pathetic little printer, and nothing else. “Then it’s up to you,” said the salesman, and walked away to a group of waiting customers. I then vengefully decided to buy that little printer from a competitor.

There I was then the day after, with an emailed request from the seller’s boss. He called himself ‘Operations Director’. “We want nothing more than to offer you the best service,” he said. “Because you recently contacted an employee of the customer service department, you can judge better than anyone whether we succeed. We would like to hear from you what went well during your conversation with our employee, and what could be improved.”

One of the questions on the form read: “What number (1-10) would you give the employee who spoke to you?” You could also provide an explanation. Whether he had been “unfriendly” or “unhelpful,” possibly even providing “incorrect information.”

I imagined how I would fill out that form to (my) truth. And how the ‘operations director’ would then call his employee of the customer service department to account.

Director: “Maybe you were?” Employee: “Why?” Director: “You’re in charge of the printers, aren’t you?” Employee: “I can only remember an old fart who wanted a cheap printer.” Director: “Do you also talk about your grandfather like that?” Employee: “But they don’t want cheap printers.” Director: “I write to my customers that we want to offer the best service, and what do you do?” Employee: “My best.” Director: “But no longer with me.”

After all, customer satisfaction research is nothing more than provoking institutional clicks. The customer who does that is an asshole, old or not.

