Column | A new tribe of cottagers has been born in Finland

“Summer cottage dwellers are divided into three: outside workers, the kitchen crew and the idlers.”

The division came back to me when I was hiccupping soot out of my hands at the summer cottage. Sinikka Nopola’s book appeared in Kuukausiliitte in 1992, and I read it every summer.

This is how Nopola summed up the cabin tribes: Outdoor workers use a shovel, rake, axe, chisel, knife, scythe, file, chisel, cotton swab, planer, pickaxe, spike, vice and hacksaw. They wear old, paint-stained terylene pants and an advertising cap.

When they want to relax, the outdoor workers tune up the grill and shout a magical command to the kitchen team: “Now you can bring it!”

Members of the kitchen team spend their holidays more tense than outside workers. No wonder: they hang out by the hot stove and make an effort to hide the eggshells in the compost. During sauna time, the kitchen team only goes “quickly nesting”.

The lowest caste of the cottage is the lazy ones. They catch a glimpse of some “project”, for example a book, which they are working on in the most sinister place of the cabin, in the hammock.

Nopolan pakinas recognizes himself. From my teens to my thirties, I myself was the slacker who showed up at a ready-made cabin and soon disappeared back to the city.

When the kids were small, I became a mental kitchen crew. Then you couldn’t sit down even for a moment, so that no one would run into the lake. It was the time of quick nests.

Now it’s my turn to take on new responsibility for the cabin. Of course, I am very lucky that my family has a cottage, but maintaining it in addition to work is quite hard work.

“If you want to rest on vacation, a summer cottage is not the right option,” summed up my spouse.

At the same time, I have realized that I lack all the outdoor worker skills that are needed to maintain a summer cottage. And I’m not alone.

in Finland there are more than half a million cottages. Almost 800,000 Finns belong to housing associations that own Kesämöki.

So there are probably thousands of idiots in the same situation as me, who, with the change of generations, have to find their inner carpenter – or buy services.

“Of course younger people can be horrified by the terrible labor camp that the cabin was to previous generations,” says sociology professor Jarno Valkonen from the University of Lapland, who has studied cabining.

However, the foreign worker is not dying out. Valkonen sees two different trends in the cottage culture.

“The life of urban knowledge workers is extremely easy when you don’t need to know anything,” says Valkonen. Some of them want something to do with their hands from a summer cottage that takes their thoughts away from the digital world. Then the cabin can be a kind of retreat, where the buzz of the chainsaw brings inner peace.

Freely chosen asceticism is of course a class issue. In remote areas, former homes are now being sold for cottage use. “The well-to-do can practice asceticism, which has been a normal life for the poorly-to-do,” Valkonen points out.

The opposite trend is that some of the cottages have become more luxurious due to remote work: their level of equipment is as good or better than at home. The next generation will throw away the terylene pants of outdoor workers.

On the other hand, the cabins act as time capsules that increase understanding. A pile of old suitcases was found in my own cabin, which had been stuffed into the former outer door. Mökki reminds us that there is only a short time of lack in Finland.

The coronavirus pandemic as a result, both the number of cabins and their use have increased. A new tribe of cottagers has been born in Finland: remote workers.

Remote workers are physically present, but mentally absent. They are able to combine the status of a respected outdoor worker with the pleasures of a lazy person. However, no one can accuse them of loitering, because they are working.

If it’s hot, the remote worker’s laptop snaps shut. But when it’s time to empty your mouth, an important meeting in Beijing happens on top of that.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.