The atmosphere about Ukraine has changed rapidly in recent months. The stalling front calls into question the continuation of major financial and military support. Suddenly Russia seems to have time on its side.

President Biden was unable to obtain new billions from the American Congress this year. The presidential election of November 2024, in which Donald Trump promises a quick deal with Putin, casts a shadow ahead. Biden adjusted his discourse on aid to Ukraine from “as long as it is necessary” to “as long as we can.” Political boundaries make themselves felt.

In The Hague, Mark Rutte recently had to use strong parliamentary artillery to avoid a no from the newly elected House of Representatives on the current EU package of 50 billion aid (the outgoing Prime Minister implicitly threatened to resign).

How could the mood change so quickly? It seems, wrote a disappointed one Financial Times-commentator, or “a narrative dam” has broken. Suddenly stories of trouble and setbacks appear everywhere, while little has changed on the battlefield.

It is a fascinating phenomenon. To explain this, we can zoom out on two years of war and look at the 'time regime', the way in which political players express Ukraine's story. A rupture occurred there this fall.

It started with the 'time of miracles', on February 24, 2022. Very unexpectedly, the beleaguered nation held out against Russian supremacy. A miracle piece. President Zelensky told the Americans after the invasion: “I don't need a ride out of the country, give me ammunition.” The president became an admired Hero in domestic and foreign media – courageous, eloquent, tireless.

In a stream of videos, speeches and lightning visits to the front and allies, the master storyteller urged his audience to continue the fight. The perspective was redemption through the destruction of Evil, or the reconquest of the entire territory through Russian capitulation.

Times of catastrophe are often also times of enormous hope and expectation. From the hell of the war experience arises the utopia of a paradise. The 'eschatological' energy this unleashes is very real and extremely effective, as Zelensky demonstrated for a year and a half.

Yet there may come a time when other realities break in and the promise becomes untenable. In 2023, this happened with the long-awaited Ukrainian summer offensive – postponed, stalled, failed.

This failure made the gap between official messages and the military situation too wide and presidential communication unbelievable. Grumble up Zelensky's rosy lyrics remained cautious. Because who breaks the spell of the president's word in wartime? That could only be the country's highest general, the only person with sufficient independent authority as a narrator.

On November 1, General Valery Zaluzhny gave an interview an international prestige medium, The Economist. The army leader threw the stone into the pond: “a stalemate” had arisen at the front. Zaluzhny said what he saw: there is a heavily defended front line of 1,000 kilometers and breaking through it could take years given the state of technology.

Here lies the narrative break. 'Stalemate' is the word that blew out the hour of miracles and ushered in a new era, for Ukraine and the West.

The general was criticized for his frank story. In NATO circles the term 'stalemate'still taboo today. Yet he did his country a service. First of all in a practical sense. Motivation of own troops and conviction of allies requires credibility. There is always a tension between the two, but with Zelensky the balance between promise and reality was lost.

More importantly, Zaluzhny reopened the political era, a time in which – despite the state of war – there is room for public opinion, critical voices, reflection on scenarios. That is important for Ukraine and for Europe and the United States.

After all, the fact that Ukraine's story will not end with a miracle after a miraculous beginning does not give license to lose focus. The stakes remain high; a Russian victory would also be a disaster for the Netherlands.

So will the assignment for 2024 to support Ukraine in the face of unpleasant facts, and to keep the country afloat in its courageous struggle, even if it is on one side of a solidified front line.

Luuk van Middelaar is a political philosopher and historian.