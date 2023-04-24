About Marijn Kruk

Every other week Marijn Kruk writes a column about the politics and imagination of the Climate Age. About Marijn Kruk

Every other week Marijn Kruk writes a column about the politics and imagination of the Climate Age.

Kruk studied history in Utrecht and political philosophy in Paris. For a long time he worked from Paris as a journalist for Trouw and De Groene Amsterdammer, among others. From 2015 he was a correspondent in Istanbul for Trouw for some time. He is working on a book about emerging illiberalism and nationalism in Europe. Among other things, he wrote books about the French thinker De Tocqueville, about Parisian intellectual life and about the Arab Spring. In 2020 he was a fellow at the Netherlands Institute for Advanced Studies (NIAS).

It fail fast, learn faster was not in the air last week when the Starship rocket from space company SpaceX exploded just after launch. Cheers erupted in the room of technicians. Every meter the rocket – the most powerful ever built – traveled after it had lifted off the launch pad icing on the cakesaid one employee.

It illustrates the ambition of the company led by tech guru Elon Musk. SpaceX wants to go to Mars, and preferably even further into the universe. Because breathtaking treasures await here. Asteroids like Psyche and Davida contain trillions of dollars worth of rare metals – metals that will run out on Earth, or that we win at a high human price. The moon is also in the picture: gold can be obtained, platinum, and it can serve as a platform for other space missions.

In her recently published book What is the space worth writer and theater maker Marjolijn van Heemstra views this development with great skepticism. The rhetoric and mission statement companies like SpaceX exude the spirit of old western colonialism. Just as we take steps in the right direction on Earth to face what this has done, we are re-rigging it in new form. If colonialism back then was a way of not having to change ourselves; Isn’t space mining also a way to keep our consumption model the same – even though we know this is irresponsible?

In a essay in The Green Amsterdammer philosopher Lisa Doeland recently expressed a similar concern. She writes about mining in northern Sweden, where large quantities of rare metals have been discovered. These are used in the manufacture of solar panels and wind turbines. Until now, Europe has been largely dependent on authoritarian China for this. You would say to start mining immediately. No, says Doeland, pointing to the Sami people living in northern Sweden, who know their habitat is under threat. “Thinking in terms of access to land and resources, which should not be wasted but developed and monetized; it is a colonial way of thinking that reduces humans and non-humans to minable minerals.”

In other words: this is not a question of a political choice (annoying for the Sami, but it serves the greater interest), but the continuation of a reprehensible colonial mentality. It is an echo of what appeared in translation last month The curse of the nutmeg by Amitav Ghosh. The Indian writer reduces the climate crisis to capitalism, and ultimately to Western colonialism. Don’t arrive with “a thirst for adventure” or “scientific curiosity,” says Ghosh. Beneath that you will always find the same greed and domination.

Also read this opinion piece: Space is critical to Earth, which is why rules are needed



The danger of this approach is a kind of all-or-nothing thinking. After all, anyone who argues that the climate crisis is actually the expression of something else, namely of a perverse and reprehensible system, will not be inclined to think in terms of solutions for that climate crisis alone. After all, this perpetuates the consumerism, capitalist system or the neo-colonial mindset underneath.

There is much to be said against nuclear energy, the exploitation of neighboring celestial bodies or the harvesting of manganese nodules at the bottom of the ocean. Yet I also detect a certain reluctance among the above authors to think in practical solutions to reduce CO emissions. 2 – the core of the climate problem. It’s the spiritual upheaval or nothing. The opportunity to solve all injustice in the world through the climate problem should not be missed. That gamble seems to me no less great than the blind faith in a technological fix.

Mary Kruk is a historian and journalist. Every other week he writes a column about politics and the imagination of the climate era.