Column | A new channel appeared on television, where we try, cook – and listen to Jari Sillanpäätä

Eveo challenges competing TV channels by presenting events and tango. Reporter Tero Kartastenpää looked at how the newcomer who started modestly looks.

The mission is so difficult that few try. Let’s build a traditional television channel yourself that pays off commercially. in Finland.

If you dare, it’s worth investigating which programs of big-budget competitors could be done cheaply. Maikkari puts the whole family in a good mood, Nelonen invests in format milking and Yle in making any program live.

The previous entrepreneur, Alfa-tv, collapsed due to money-sucking news broadcasts. It should be cheaper to attend.

The solution could be to go lightly where you can’t see on the internet. Local television but nationwide.

At the canal site 17 something of this type has clearly been thought about.

However, at the moment, figuring out the newcomer’s line requires patience. EventTV Eveo initially only shows 12 hours of programming per week. The classes are sprinkled throughout the weekend.

On Christmas Day, the program mostly featured cooking.

The channel at least managed to create an image of commercialism: there were so many food ads that Menu masters couldn’t wait for the start. The product presentation continued with the machines and ingredients of the TV kitchen.

In the visual appearance of the programs, you can see an affordable budget, but tinkering can also be made attractive.

Presented at the best popsicle time Ida Elina from grand gestures to kantele playing. Folk music is not the biggest kind of music, but the idea is to make the channel a network of small events. There could be some germ in that.

When Corona closed the venues, the production company Rockway streamed hundreds of events in its Keikalla service. The success encouraged the establishment of the channel.

Rockway has built an event studio in Helsinki’s Vallila. With light equipment, you can cost-effectively get to events on site, praise.

Part of the plan seems to be placing potential advertisers as part of the content. At Christmas, there was already a boost at the Car and Transport Gala, in the future business life will be boosted at Yrittäjäforum and Business Fight in Helsinki.

Rockway caught Tangomarkkinat from Alfa-tv this year and said that he got a promising number of viewers for his broadcasts. In linear television, it makes sense to focus on programs that appeal to not-so-young viewers. There will be plenty of shock.

On Saint’s day, the program stopped for hours, but from late at night he wore a sweater Jari Sillanpää appeared to interpret Santa Lucia. The famous star changed into a red little jacket and raised the tempo of the Christmas carols.

I hope Eveo has something more exciting coming up in the future. Like a working app for smart devices.