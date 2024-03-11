On the Oudegracht in Utrecht, a man of about seventy pushes his bicycle against a woman. And then against another woman. Friday afternoon. On the street, about eighty people participate in the march that the 'Women of Volt' have organized for International Women's Day, and the man is angry. He can't get past it.

Maurice Pieterson, 52-year-old youth care worker who walks with the Volt women, has just said that it is always and everywhere better if there are not too many men. “And this,” he says, “is exactly what I mean. If that man's wife had been there, she would have said, 'John! You calm down.'”

The march started on the Jaarbeursplein, with pea soup at the Cathedral. A woman carries a sign with 'Being the boss again', the European Volt party leader Reinier van Lanschot walks around with 'Yes MAN, I am FEMINIST'. In the group photo, the chairman of the Women of Volt shouts that politics is “still a huge male stronghold”. “Fighting skills,” she says. “That's what it's about. And about the game.” She believes that her party shows how things should be done: Volt will only participate in elections if the candidate list contains as many women as men.

But does that help? At just about every political evening of just about every political party, you mainly see men, including at Volt. And three-quarters of the fifteen thousand Volt members are men. “Good question,” says almost everyone in Utrecht I ask why, and almost everyone sighs. They say that strong opinions do well in politics, that women are more likely to be modest or act modestly. That they also have far too few good examples.

In a room of the LE:EN restaurant, after the march, Anna Strolenberg is on stage. She is 28, and number two on Volt's European candidate list. She says that as a campaign leader she saw how Volt also listens better to people who start their sentences with 'I', not 'we'. Who behave nonchalantly, talk in a low voice. And that she then started doing that too. “But I don't want that. I want to be vulnerable, doubt, ask questions. And I believe in empathetic leadership.”

Only: what do you do if that is less effective and you would like to get a lot of votes in the European elections? “I know,” says Anna Strolenberg later, “that vulnerability is seen as a weakness in politics. Just look at Pieter Omtzigt who is now being dismissed as a crybaby.” She also thinks about clothes: should she start wearing suits? And recently someone started talking about high heels. “They don't feel comfortable at all. Do I have to torture myself to appear strong?” She thinks: no. But she also thinks that women look confident in high heels. “That irritates me, yes. That I think so.”