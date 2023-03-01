Column | A long year in NATO’s doorway is not completely lost on Finland

President Sauli Niinistö will visit Norfolk next week. It is another option when considering Finland’s place in NATO’s command structure.

Finland and a lot of work has been done to advance Sweden’s NATO journey, but the situation is stagnant. Here it is still waiting for ratifications from Turkey and Hungary.

There have been enough reversals, although it is still difficult to assess their real weight. In Finland, the foreign affairs committee decided that the parliament can seal Finland’s accession to NATO before the elections and the decisions of Turkey and Hungary. They wanted to vote on Finland joining NATO, and the vote is today, Wednesday.

The first screening of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO ratifications will also begin in Hungary on Wednesday, when the representatives of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party will present in the parliament that they are carefully considering their decisions. Some delegation seems to be in Finland.

The negotiations between Finland, Sweden and Turkey will continue in Brussels next week. They also show negotiations. But what could not be done to ensure that Sweden’s NATO membership would not be caught at least by Finland.

In itself a year in NATO’s doorway is not completely wasted. Finland’s leadership has had time to reflect on the enormous geopolitical upheaval and power struggle, one symbol of which is Finland’s NATO membership.

A year in NATO’s vestibule must have clarified both in Finland and NATO what Finland seeks from NATO, receives and offers to others.

President Sauli Niinistö will visit the United States next week. Part of it is export promotion, but the visit ends at the Norfolk military base in Virginia.

Norfolk is one of the two options when it will soon be decided, with whom and in which part of the NATO command structure, the strategic goals of Finland and NATO will best be realized.

“ Norfolk would emphasize the connection to the United States.

The decision between Norfolk and Brunssum in Holland is primarily a military one. Finland also influences what the military advice of the commander of European forces, American General Christopher Cavoli, is. Cavoli has been to Finland, and Niinistö just met him at the Munich Security Conference.

That Finland, Sweden and Norway would be in the same Norfolk joint operation staff, it would be understandable. It is not just a decision made on military grounds, but – as always – the choice has a strong political dimension and a message to both East and West.

If the choice is Norfolk, the connection to the United States is emphasized, which is important in Russia’s neighbor on the northern edge of NATO.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.