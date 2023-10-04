Column | A home should be a home and not an investment

I swallowed the hook, because so many people said that buying an apartment is about the most sensible thing I could ever do.

I am paid attention to how living is talked about in Helsinki nowadays.

How will the value of apartments in the area develop? What are the fees in the apartment? Is such a base suitable for an investment apartment? How does Raide-Jokeri affect housing prices? Isn’t it just a rental plot?

The same perspective is offered on television, in the press and in podcasts. These areas are now of interest to homebuyers. Relocation or relocation? Ten tips for choosing an investment apartment. See the cheapest apartments on the map. The expert answers: When is the right time to buy an apartment?

More and more often, the heart of lunch table discussions seems to be home-made investment analysis. And it makes sense – it’s good if life’s biggest purchase accumulates wealth and not the other way around.

Sometimes, however, it’s boring to keep repeating the same thing. It seems that during the long period of zero interest rates, housing investment became a fantasy, with the help of which anyone could dream of getting rich.

It’s time to make a painful confession: I too am a victim of some kind of investment hype. However, I can only blame myself for that.

A couple of years ago, when my new apartment building was just a block of flats, I hesitated a little. Is the room too small and is the area really cozy?

“Then at least I can put it up for rent!” I was answered. “And if not for rent, then only for sale.” I nodded, satisfied with my perfect plan, and frantically put on my shopping pants.

Right after my purchase, of course, something happened that shouldn’t have happened. The era of zero interest rates, which lasted almost my entire adult life, ended. I had been warned about it, but I couldn’t believe it.

Now my apartment doesn’t look like the apartment of my dreams. The apartment is unhelpfully too small. The comfort of the developing residential area also leaves much to be desired.

My life situation also had time to change decisively in a couple of years. The apartment is better suited for one than two. I dream of additional squares and nearby nature.

At the moment, both renting and selling seem to be rather bad options. Thousands of others have the same situation.

In the midst of all this, I’m finally starting to think a little more wisely. Maybe an apartment should be a good home first and not a good investment.

The author is a news producer for HS’s city editorial.