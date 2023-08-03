In July, the Spanish voted for stability and against extremism. Blue-and-red cooperation is, however, completely foreign to Spanish politics.

Imagine, that the spring parliamentary elections would have gone a little differently. The coalition would have won overwhelmingly, getting more than 33 percent of the votes. Sdp would have come second with 31.7 percent of the vote. Basic Finns would have collapsed and remained below 12.5 percent. The coalition of the Left Alliance and the Greens, which came in fourth, would have reached almost the same figures.

What would have been the result? It is likely that Petteri Orpo (kok) would have reduced the ambition of his surgery list and invited Sanna Marin (sd) to the negotiation table.

From afar the applied thought game is based on the result of the Spanish elections a week and a half ago. But Spain is not known for cyan collaboration.

That is why we have ended up in a special situation. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, chairman of the right-wing party PP, and Pedro Sánchez, chairman of the left-wing party PSOE, have each tried after the elections to gather sufficient support behind their own government. However, the hands of both are quite tied, and the role of the decision-maker has been stepped up by a stick in the flesh of the Spanish central leadership: the former regional leader of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont.

If we still pretend that Finland and Spain can be compared, the situation looks roughly as follows: The future of the government depends on Anna-Maja Henriksson of the RKP. But this Henriksson’s goal is not only to promote the interests of the Swedish-speaking population, but also the independence of Åland, the Turku archipelago and the coast of Ostrobothnia.

Stable assembling a government has been a major pain in Spain since the hegemony of the PP and PSOE was shattered in the 2015 parliamentary elections. Previously, the two main parties had always collected at least 80 percent, sometimes more than 90 percent of the votes.

The combined support of Aallonpohja’s PP and PSOE was felt in 2019. At that time, forming a government was so difficult that even two parliamentary elections were held. After the second election, Sánchez got together with Podemos the first coalition government in post-Franco Spain.

The fragmentation of the party field has also sparked a cautious discussion about an even more exceptional cooperation: a grand coalition that would include both main parties PP and PSOE.

Before elections have been carried out the survey based on this, 58 percent of Spaniards supported an agreement between the major parties. However, even 84 percent considered its realization unlikely.

The cooperation between Feijóo and Sánchez would open a stalemate in which the Catalan independence parties who lost the elections have a disproportionate amount of power. For now, an agreement seems distant, even impossible. Back in his election campaign, Feijóo promised to overthrow “sanchism”.

The author is HS’s foreign editor.