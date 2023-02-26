Column | A “executive citizen” pushes himself to the brink of exhaustion, even though the really important things can be found elsewhere

Young people no longer find meaning in life. Satisfactory goals are never achieved at work. The solution to everything must be found in imagining the impossible.

I criedwhen I watched a series of fantasy films Avatar.

James Cameron’s in the created world, everyone has a role and a place. In a Na’vi tribe, someone hunts, another takes care of the community, another negotiates peace. Everyone respects the environment.

Avatars utopia is close to my own dreams. It wasn’t the reason I cried, it was the ugliness of man shown in the movies. Humanity has arrived on the moon of Pandora and acts there like it does on Earth: it greedily destroys nature. The connections between species are broken.

Many others have shared my experience. The year 2009 Avatar and its 2022 sequel The Way of Water have become among the most popular films of all time.

The movies reinforced my idea that our role in the world is to share thoughts and time with our loved ones. But the spirit of the times does not encourage that.

“ People have become executive citizens.

Why work has been made since the 1980s all the time, even though prosperity is greater than ever? This is what a Dutch historian asks Rutger Bregman in his book Free money for everyone.

Although the majority of Finns live in abundance by international standards, the hubris of growth still guides our lives.

People have become executive citizens. At the same time, “the experience of getting there escapes”, write a professor who studied sustainable well-being Arto O. Salonen on his blog. Meaning is sought in achieving the given target numbers. Still, nothing ever seems to be completed, because “a little more than what is now is enough”.

I feel like we’re getting lost in the pursuit of undefined growth. Observation, thinking and encounters shrink. Remember tools.

I dreamed from a world where decisions are made out of love for people and the environment. Call me naive, I don’t care.

It all starts with imagining the impossible. “Utopias do not offer ready-made answers,” writes Bregman. “But utopias ask exactly the right questions.” It is a socially important activity.

A study supported by the Academy of Finland already revealed ten years ago that 12-year-olds felt meaningless due to an uncertain future. Many were cynical about going to school. The authors of the study were worried that the irrelevance could spread to the whole society.

One of the researchers, an academy professor Katariina Salmela-Aro, has continued to study millennials annually through their twenties. In an article published in 2022, five paths were found in the experiences of young people. None of them point to an increase in meaning and well-being.

“Previously this has been found in our research”, Salmela-Aro writes by email.

In almost half of the young people, depression and school burnout increased in high school partly due to the focus on performance.

“ Maybe we escape the anxiety of existence by working too much.

Social however, dreaming does not mean trying to hide all anxiety.

A doctor familiar with the sensations caused by climate change Hanna Rintalan according to, anxiety is often wanted to be treated quickly, even though it is an evolutionary driving force. Anxiety tells us that “something needs our attention now”, he said Ylen at the Aurora event in December.

Maybe we escape the anxiety of existence by working too much. The most important meaning in life should be to generate as much money as possible for yourself or the company. I often hear around me how work exhausts people when the responsibility for results and the workload increase at the same time.

Where is the end of this line?

We have to dream differently and create a utopia suitable for the whole world.

Author Pärttyli Rinne describes a planet saturated with benevolence in his work Of the births of love. There, “everyone would be relatively happy and there would be significantly less suffering than now”.

The doctor of philosophy has studied how love affects the moral and political ideals of communities. In his outline, the Council of Nations would decide on issues affecting the entire planet. States would eagerly cooperate to solve global problems. At best, people would experience world citizenship, universality and boundless love.

“ I would like to see the end of the me era.

Avatar-director Cameron’s and Rinnee’s utopias encourage us to value others and to bear responsibility for our environment as well. In today’s world, their ideals just seem a little lost.

For almost ten years we have been talking about “idiots around me” by Thomas Erikson inspired by the hit book of the same name. Whatever makes you think your own club is the best.

According to a US study, in the 1950s, 12 percent of young people considered themselves “quite special”. In the 2020s, 80 percent agreed.

I would like to to see the me-era come to an end.

It would mean that instead of the longing for one’s own freedom, the focus would be on the well-being of the community.

Author Kaarina Hazard told Round table – talk show last October, that he is not going to prepare for crises by hoarding but by getting to know his neighbors.

I, too, would like to think that a person helps another in need, whether it’s running out of sugar or a fire threatening.

Even if the spirit of talk smells like a musty sports academy, a solution could be found in old ways. What if I participated in those yard talks next time?