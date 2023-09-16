Column | A culture of gross error

All the cruelty, from the barbed pinch to the launch of a nuclear bomb, has one thing in common: someone felt they had a right to it.

Philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote that he hoped “never to fall into the gross error of imagining that I am persecuted when someone disagrees with me.”

The Finnish debate, from art to politics, seems to have fallen into this mistake. Emerson wrote the words in the 1830s, when personal honor was valued. In this day and age, when self-expression is at a premium, we defend our opinions like hissing cats. The ease with which we are rude to each other is startling. Good manners, the basis of social unity, are becoming exceptional.

Disagreement the unbearable difficulty of bearing it is understandable. Self-questioning has always been difficult because its counterforce, self-justification, is so empowering. It’s a license to do anything. All the cruelty, from spiky pinching to the launch of a nuclear bomb, has one thing in common. Someone felt he had a right to it.

Of course I can tell myself stories about why the other “deserves it”. Stories for the benefit of the nation, for the benefit of the planet, for the benefit of children, animals, entrepreneurs, workers, trees or even ketchup bottles, but all are just versions of the same thing – an excuse that gives the right to be rude, mean, even cruel.

That’s why the experience of being right is the most dangerous thing in the world. Judith Shklar writes in her work Usual vices cruelty is worse than dishonesty, because it creates fear.

In human relations we seem to recognize Emerson’s mistake. If a dissenting opinion is read as an attack, the response is a counter-attack. Aggression always causes more aggression.

Now that everything is digital and political, this psychological fact seems to have been forgotten. No matter how “good” the content of the message is, when you say it angrily, all you hear about it is anger. The result is the idea of ​​what is called extremes, even if one end is pushing for human rights and the other is pushing for their restrictions. Both are angry.

Non-aggression is the only possibility for change. It requires that we know ourselves and know how to be with our feelings. It is unbearably difficult. That is why people like Gandhi are legends.

You don’t have to pretend to be a saint to change the conversation. Everyone can look at their own motivation and not make Emerson’s gross mistake. Everyone can refrain from taking a disagreement so personally.

The author is HS’s culture editor.